Teen charged gang assault after sneaker deal goes bad

COLONIE – A 19-year-old Green Island man is under arrest and charged with the felonies of gang assault and robbery following a dispute over a pair of sneakers.

According to police, on July 14 at around 10:20 p.m. there was a report of a white male being jumped by four or five other white males in the area of Doorstone Drive in Colonie.

Police found the 19-year-old victim with a stab wound to the lower back, a possibly broken nose, bruising to his eyes and forehead and several scrapes.

The victim told police he was jumped by Skyler West and four of his friends and that they hit him in the head with a gun “after a deal over sneakers went bad.”

The victim was transported to Albany Medical Center Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

According to Colonie Police Sgt. George Thomaides, people advertise the sale of high end sneakers of other merchandise, like cell phones, and sometimes the buyer will show up and either blatantly rip the seller off or become upset if the product or price is not what was agreed upon during electronic communications.

West was charged with the above mentioned crimes on Aug. 9 after he was arrested on the warrant.

