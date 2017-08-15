 

NIGHT and DAY: Funk Night and The Altamont Fair

NIGHT

ALBANY — The Capital City is getting its funk back at The Hollow Bar + Kitchen on Thursday, Aug. 17.

NYS Music presents the return of Funk Night in Albany, hosted by Wurliday gutaris and frontman, Justin Henricks.

“I think it’s very exciting to start up a night in Albany that can get a scene of musicians and music lovers out on a regular basis,” said Henricks. “I’m also very excited to continually host many amazing musicians from the Northeast.”

Henricks is bringing out a crew of vets from similar Funk Nights at Worcester, Mass. and Hartford, Conn. to celebrate his birthday.

Beau Sasser (keys), Adrian Tramantano (drums) and Chris DeAngelis (bass) from Kung Fu, Bryan Brundige (trombone) and Phil Chow (trumpet) from The Chronicles and Syracuse singer Zee-Zee will all participate in this week’s event

Doors open at 8 p.m. with the show starting at 9 p.m.

DAY

GUILDERLAND — Start celebrating 125 years of The Altamont Fair, as the storied festival continues from now until Sunday, Aug. 20, at the Altamont Fairgounds.

Nerger’s Tigers, featuring rare white tigers, is one of many new acts at this year’s fair. There is also the “World of Wonders” staged in the tradition of old time sideshows, features a sword swallower and a fire eater. Michael DeSchalit, master hypnotist, will perform in “Magically Speaking.” Also new to the fair is a 7-act show from Circus Hollywood, and dog tricks by Dynamo Dogs.

Peter and the Master Keys will lead off the line up of live music, playing cool jazz on Wednesday. Skeeter Creek follows with a performance on Thursday night. Friday night showcases Bobby Stillwell with a few of his friends in a lively Party Rock performance, and Moonshine Junkies, perform Saturday night with a high-energy modern country set.

One-price admission includes unlimited rides, attractions, Circus Hollywood under the big top, and parking. Admission is $15 at the gate on Wednesday, and $17 at the gate Thursday through Sunday. Wednesday is Senior and Military Day – seniors 65 years and up along with members of the Armed Forces are free until 4 p.m. including rides. Save money by purchasing your tickets online for only $15, you can use the ticket any day of the fair on www.altamontfair.com.

