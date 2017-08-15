NIGHT and DAY: Funk Night and The Altamont Fair

Aug 15, 2017 Spotlight News News
NIGHT
ALBANY — The Capital City is getting its funk back at The Hollow Bar + Kitchen on Thursday, Aug. 17.
NYS Music presents the return of Funk Night in Albany, hosted by Wurliday gutaris and frontman, Justin Henricks.
“I think it’s very exciting to start up a night in Albany that can get a scene of musicians and music lovers out on a regular basis,” said Henricks. “I’m also very excited to continually host many amazing musicians from the Northeast.”
Henricks is bringing out a crew of vets from similar Funk Nights at Worcester, Mass. and Hartford, Conn. to celebrate his birthday.
Beau Sasser (keys), Adrian Tramantano (drums) and Chris DeAngelis (bass) from Kung Fu, Bryan Brundige (trombone) and Phil Chow (trumpet) from The Chronicles and Syracuse singer Zee-Zee will all participate in this week’s event
Doors open at 8 p.m. with the show starting at 9 p.m.
DAY
GUILDERLAND — Start celebrating 125 years of The Altamont Fair, as the storied festival continues from now until Sunday, Aug. 20, at the Altamont Fairgounds.
Nerger’s Tigers, featuring rare white tigers, is one of many new acts at this year’s fair. There is also the “World of Wonders” staged in the tradition of old time sideshows, features a sword swallower and a fire eater. Michael DeSchalit, master hypnotist, will perform in “Magically Speaking.” Also new to the fair is a 7-act show from Circus Hollywood, and dog tricks by Dynamo Dogs.
Peter and the Master Keys will lead off the line up of live music, playing cool jazz on Wednesday. Skeeter Creek follows with a performance on Thursday night. Friday night showcases Bobby Stillwell with a few of his friends in a lively Party Rock performance, and Moonshine Junkies, perform Saturday night with a high-energy modern country set.
One-price admission includes unlimited rides, attractions, Circus Hollywood under the big top, and parking. Admission is $15 at the gate on Wednesday, and $17 at the gate Thursday through Sunday. Wednesday is Senior and Military Day – seniors 65 years and up along with members of the Armed Forces are free until 4 p.m. including rides. Save money by purchasing your tickets online for only $15, you can use the ticket any day of the fair on www.altamontfair.com.
Aug 09, 2017 0
Mar 22, 2017 0
Aug 11, 2016 0
Aug 14, 2017 0
Aug 14, 2017 0
Aug 11, 2017 0
Aug 10, 2017 0
Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA was live.
4 hours ago
CDTA has been named Best Mid-sized Transit System of the Year! Thank you to our employees, customers and community partners for making this award possible. #CDTAProud #APTA ... See MoreSee Less
Bob Ford field at Tom and Mary Casey Stadium at UAlbany
Great teamwork by all!!!! Congrats CDTA Family and Friends.
Congratulations...This award is well earned...Keep up the good work
congratulations!
Sound is bad.
Congratulations!
#CDTAProud
Where is this
Number 1 destroy all!
Yay girls!!!!
Nice work cdta
This is a Huge accomplishment
Congrats David Stackrow and your CDTA team!
Thanks to the Board and Carm for the great leadership, hardwork and vision to accomplish such a huge task as this. Fantastic! Great job!
5 hours ago
Ready to make your move to Kinderhook Bank? We’re pet and people friendly at Kinderhook Bank – free coffee and cookies for you and treats for the kids and your dog too! ... See MoreSee Less
Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA
19 hours ago
Tune in here tomorrow, August 15 at 10 a.m. ET for a special announcement! #CDTAProud #APTA ... See MoreSee Less
22 hours ago
Be sure to check out the news on Brian Pollack’s purchase of 915 Broadway in Albany with the help of Kinderhook Bank! www.bizjournals.com/albany/news/2017/08/11/why-this-33-year-old-just-paid-2-4-million-for.html?an... ... See MoreSee Less
Albany, NY, warehouse district property sold for $2.4 million - Albany Business ReviewBrian Pollock bought the 30,000-square-foot building at 915 Broadway, next to Tanpopo Ramen and Wolff's Biergarten.
Happy Monday! Did you know that CDPHP Cycle has an App? Get access to bike-sharing in the palm of your hand! www.cdphpcycle.com ... See MoreSee Less
Congratulations @bookkats! You are one CDPHP Cycle contest winners! Stay tuned for more chances to win more prizes! #cycle518 ... See MoreSee Less
4 days ago
Kinderhook Bank is happy to support local community organizations that help families, businesses and neighbors in our service areas like the Colonie PBA, Palmer Engine & Hose Co., The Morris Memorial, Mental Health Assoc. of Columbia-Greene, Albany Rowing Center, Stuyvesant Falls Memorial Post No. 9593, East Greenbush Fire Co.,Spencertown Fire Co., Clarion Concerts and Crellin Park. Thank you for everything you do! ... See MoreSee Less
Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA shared United Way of the Greater Capital Region's post.
5 days ago
Congratulations to Schenectady Operator Robert C. for winning the United Way Step Up Challenge!!This picture combination makes us happy. Robert did right for his community by increasing a donation to United Way and our funded agencies. Robert has VISA gift cards to spend on next week's vacation. UNITED, we fight, UNITED, we win!
Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA ... See MoreSee Less
5 days ago
Thanks to our newest FB fans…we like you too! :) ... See MoreSee Less
Work has begun on this important project at Washington and Lark where pedestrian safety improvements and amenities for transit customers will be made. ... See MoreSee Less
Washington Avenue Transit & Pedestrian Safety Project Begins | www.cdta.orgJuly 26, 2017 Construction of New Lark & Washington Intersection Starts July 26th ALBANY, NY (July 26, 2017) The Capital District Transportation Authority (CDTA) has announced construction is underway...
Preventive traffic infractions would be a start. Half the traffic runs red lights and a third of the rest never yield to pedestrians.