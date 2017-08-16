RECENTLY ANNOUNCED: LaMontagne tix going fast

Aug 16, 2017 Spotlight News News
ALBANY — Grammy Award-winning artists Ray LaMontagne is hitting both Albany and Troy in October, but if you don’t have tickets yet, you may not see him.
LaMontagne is “Just Passing Through” on his acoustic tour this fall. The 25-date tour is his first acoustic tour in five years, and he hits the Capital District twice with shows Sunday, Oct. 15 and Tuesday, Oct. 17, at the Troy Savings Bank Music Hall and The Albany Palace Theatre, respectively.
LaMontagne will highlight songs from his vast body of work, joined by John Stirratt from Wilco on bass. The duo will play songs spanning from “Trouble,” to “Ouroboros.”
LaMontagne has released six studio albums, five of which have reached Top 10 on Billboard’s Top Rock Albums chart and Billboard’s Digital Albums chart.
LaMontagne’s 2010 album “God Willin’ & the Creek Don’t Rise” won the Grammy for Best Folk Album and was nominated for Song of The Year category for “Beg Steal or Borrow.”
For tickets, call 800-745-3000, or visit ticketmaster.com.
Just Passing Through Acoustic Tour Dates
9/9/17 Ohana Music and Arts Festival Dana Point, CA
9/10/17 Arlington Theatre Santa Barbara, CA
10/13/17 University of Buffalo Center For The Arts Buffalo, NY
10/14/17 State Theatre Ithaca, NY
10/15/17 Troy Savings Bank Music Hall Troy, NY
10/17/17 The Palace Theatre Waterbury, CT
10/18/17 The Music Hall Portsmouth, NH
10/19/17 The Music Hall Portsmouth, NH
10/21/17 Providence Performing Arts Providence, RI
10/22/17 Count Basie Theatre Red Bank, NJ
10/23/17 Count Basie Theatre Red Bank, NJ
10/25/17 Hippodrome Theatre Baltimore, MD
10/27/17 Mayo Performing Arts Center Morristown, NJ
10/28/17 Borgata Resort Spa & Casino Atlantic City, NJ
10/29/17 Hershey Theatre Hershey, PA
10/30/17 West Virginia University Morgantown, WV
11/1/17 Palace Theatre Columbus, OH
11/3/17 Stranahan Theatre Toledo, OH
11/4/17 IU Auditorium/University of Indiana Bloomington, IN
11/5/17 Orpheum Theatre Memphis, TN
11/7/17 Heymann Performing Arts Center Lafayette, LA
11/8/17 Saenger Theatre Mobile, AL
11/10/17 Tivoli Theatre Chattanooga, TN
11/11/17 Classic Center Theatre Athens, GA
11/12/17 Thomas Wolfe Auditorium Asheville, NC
For more information visit:
Official Website: raylamontagne.com
Facebook: @raylamontagne
Twitter: @RayLaMontagne
VEVO: artist/ray-lamontagne
