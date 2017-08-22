 

Latest News

Spotlight News is your source for Local News, Sports, Election Coverage, Albany, Schenectady, Saratoga, Troy, Capital District, Region, NY

SPOTTED: A Living History at Schuyler Flatts

Aug 22, 2017 News

SPOTTED: A Living History at Schuyler Flatts

Participants at the Living History event at Schuyler Flatts (Photo by Jim Franco/Spotlight News)

A Living History featured “period correct” encampments from as far back as the ninth century to WWII.

It is meant to give people a feel and flavor for what it was like to serve in the armed forces during the different time periods, and to give as accurate a representation as possible about what life was like back then.

For a story on the event click here.

Click on a photo below to view a full size version of the rest of the photos.

 

 

 

 

Comment on this Story

Civil War reenactment opens discussion about current events

Related articles
More in this category

Like Spotlight on Facebook

Follow Spotlight Staff on Twitter

Local Facebook Feeds

 Click HERE for the Full Feed Page

Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA

5 hours ago

Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA

Congratulations to Don Morlas! He is our latest Survey Winner!
You can win prizes just by letting us know what you think. 2017ridersurveycdta.questionpro.com/ #freeSwag #NavCDTA ... See MoreSee Less

Congratulations to Don Morlas! He is our latest Survey Winner! You can win prizes just by letting us know what you think. http://2017ridersurveycdta.questionpro.com/ #freeSwag #NavCDTA
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 3
  • Shares: 1
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA shared NYPTA's post.

6 hours ago

Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA

We are so proud of everyone who made this possible! #CTDAProud ... See MoreSee Less

NYPTA

In this week's Tuesday Transit News: Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA Named Best Mid-Size Public Transportation System in North America! nytransit.org/index.php?option=com_civi...
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 5
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Kinderhook Bank

6 hours ago

Kinderhook Bank

... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 0
  • Shares: 1
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Kinderhook Bank

24 hours ago

Kinderhook Bank

Scout stopped by for a visit in our Latham branch and of course, she got some treats as well! ... See MoreSee Less

Scout stopped by for a visit in our Latham branch and of course, she got some treats as well!
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 12
  • Shares: 2
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA

1 day ago

Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA

We want to hear from you! You can win prizes just by letting us know what you think. 2017ridersurveycdta.questionpro.com/ #freeSwag #NavCDTA ... See MoreSee Less

2017 CDTA Rider Survey | Online Survey Software

2017ridersurveycdta.questionpro.com

View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 0
  • Shares: 1
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA

2 days ago

Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA

Employment Opportunities!
Do you have what it takes to wear CDTA blue? If so, we want you! We are currently looking for Bus Operators to join our team. For more information visit www.cdta.org/employment-opportunities ... See MoreSee Less

Employment Opportunities | www.cdta.org

cdta.org

The following is a list of current job openings at CDTA. To apply for a specific job listed, please click the "Apply Now" link to apply online.
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 14
  • Shares: 9
  • Comments: 1

Comment on Facebook

Keith Adams

Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA

3 days ago

Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA

Time Union Reroute in Effect:
Northbound: Routes 6 and 7, 100, 125 and 138 Left State Right on Broadway right on Madison Left on Pearl

Southbound: Route 6,7, and 100 Right on Madison Left on Green Right on Dallius Left Broadway Left on State Right Pearl Route138 and 125 reg route

www.cdta.org/service-advisories/times-union-reroute-effect ... See MoreSee Less

Times union reroute in effect | www.cdta.org

cdta.org

August 19, 2017 Status: General Advisory Route(s) 100, 125, 138, 6, 7 due to Times union reroute in effect Times Union reroute in effect. Northbound: Routes 6 and 7, 100, 125 and 138 Left State Right...
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 0
  • Shares: 1
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA

3 days ago

Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA

Who's riding the Capital City Shuttle or the Electric City Trolley today?www.cdta.org/TrolleysandShuttles ... See MoreSee Less

Trolleys & Shuttles | www.cdta.org

cdta.org

Electric City Trolley The pilot program started on Thursday, June 22 and operate Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights. Service will begin at 4:00 p.m. and conclude at 1:00 a.m. with a shuttle coming ...
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 0
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA

4 days ago

Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA

It's time for Capital City Shuttle and the Electric City Trolley! bit.ly/2sm34Zm Are going out tonight? Let us do the driving! ... See MoreSee Less

Trolleys & Shuttles | www.cdta.org

cdta.org

Electric City Trolley The pilot program started on Thursday, June 22 and operate Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights. Service will begin at 4:00 p.m. and conclude at 1:00 a.m. with a shuttle coming ...
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 0
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Daughters of Sarah Senior Community added 2 new photos.

4 days ago

Daughters of Sarah Senior Community

Elmo and Orin regularly visit us, and we love seeing them both! Elmo, a Landseer Newfoundland, gives lots of love and slobbery kisses to everyone he sees. Earlier this week, Orin was at the Albany International Airport with Elmo, visiting travelers. In conversation with one of the travelers, she asked if he takes Elmo to visit other places? Orin told her that they visit Daughters of Sarah on a regular basis, too. The woman was so touched and wanted to do something to show her appreciation. Orin does not accept any gifts from travelers, so she asked him to accept a gift as a donation to Daughters of Sarah in appreciation for all the joy they bring to the residents.

Thank you, Orin and Elmo for your Gemilut Chasadim – Acts of Loving Kindness. ... See MoreSee Less

Elmo and Orin regularly visit us, and we love seeing them both! Elmo, a Landseer Newfoundland, gives lots of love and slobbery kisses to everyone he sees. Earlier this week, Orin was at the Albany International Airport with Elmo, visiting travelers. In conversation with one of the travelers, she asked if he takes Elmo to visit other places? Orin told her that they visit Daughters of Sarah on a regular basis, too. The woman was so touched and wanted to do something to show her appreciation. Orin does not accept any gifts from travelers, so she asked him to accept a gift as a donation to Daughters of Sarah in appreciation for all the joy they bring to the residents. Thank you, Orin and Elmo for your Gemilut Chasadim – Acts of Loving Kindness.
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 16
  • Shares: 2
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Load more
View on Facebook

CONTENT MENU