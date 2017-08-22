SPOTTED: A Living History at Schuyler Flatts

Aug 22, 2017 Jim Franco News
Participants at the Living History event at Schuyler Flatts (Photo by Jim Franco/Spotlight News)
A Living History featured “period correct” encampments from as far back as the ninth century to WWII.
It is meant to give people a feel and flavor for what it was like to serve in the armed forces during the different time periods, and to give as accurate a representation as possible about what life was like back then.
For a story on the event click here.
Click on a photo below to view a full size version of the rest of the photos.
