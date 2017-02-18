The Spinney at Van Dyke offers empty nesters unique living spaces

Eugenia Staerker moved into her home at The Spinney at Van Dyke in the summer of 2015. “It was better than I ever anticipated,” she said. “My apartment is perfect and the no-maintenance, stress-free lifestyle can’t be beat. The office personnel respond to any concerns in a prompt, gracious manner.”

Located between the Elm Avenue Town Park and the Mohawk Hudson Land Conservancy’s Van Dyke Preserve, a short walk from Delmar’s Four Corners, Albany County Rail Trail, and the town library, the 55 and better active adult living community recently completed it’s second phase of construction and is building a brand new clubhouse to accommodate community residents and the variety of activities available to them.

The clubhouse, expected to be complete by fall of this year, will boast a number of amenities: a full kitchen; a large gathering room with a gas fireplace; a conference room; and a media room with a projector. Next year, they expect to begin work on an adjacent swimming pool, said Samantha Raynor, director of marketing, leasing and tenant relations for The Spinney Group, which owns several other residential and commercial properties around the Capital District and just cut the ribbon on their clubhouse at its eponymous Pond View property in Castleton, unveiling a floor plan that is nearly identical to the one planned for the Van Dyke.

“The beauty of The Spinney is that it really feels like you’re pulling into the same kind of neighborhood you’ve always lived in,” said Raynor, noting that many other 55 and better communities can feel homogenous and alienating. Each cottage unit has it’s own differentiating facade, she said, as well as its own front porch, back patio and, in all but a few cases, an attached garage.

Having the attached garage is a definite plus,” said Staerker, “especially If it is raining or snowing. Bringing in groceries is a breeze.”

Currently, residents are invited to join the Senior Citizens Club, which meets weekly at Town Hall, or take part in Qi Gong and Chair yoga classes, musical performances, discussion groups and other activities offered at Town Hall or the town library. With the completion of the new clubhouse on the property, Spinney hopes to offer more programming to its social and active community.

“My neighbors, who are friendly and considerate,” said Staerker, “round out the perfect place for me to live. As you can tell, I love it here.”

