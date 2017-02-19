Invisalign eliminates the need for braces

Feb 19, 2017 Jim Franco Business, Spotlight On Business
VOORHEESVILLE — February is National Childrens’ Dental Health Month, and experts say the best time to start your child on the right path to good health is shortly after his or her second birthday.
The dental office of Doctors Steven Lysenko and Danielle Lloyd has been in business in Voorheesville for 45 years and offers a wide range of services.
The practice offers a no charge, “happy visit” to introduce children to a ride on the chair, complete with picture taking and a squirting of the “water pistol.” But, it’s also the right time to talk about sealants, fluoride treatments and instilling good oral hygiene habits.
From traditional family dentistry to the newest approaches to orthodontics, it’s at this office. Doctors Lysenko and Lloyd offer Invisalign® custom-made clear aligners as an alternative to wire braces. Invisalign aligners can be removed when you eat or brush and floss your teeth, and they are nearly invisible, said Lysenko, who also noted that in addition to being unsightly, wire braces can sometimes irritate oral tissue.
The process of fitting Invisalign aligners starts with taking a custom 3D mold of the teeth and includes using advanced imaging software to show how your teeth will move from their current position to a more ideal position.
Custom aligners are then made, worn for two weeks and changed to a new set. Teeth are straightened gradually, week by week. The total time to an attractive smile varies from six months to a year plus.
Invisalign aligners can also be used together with another cutting-edge product, Acceledent, which may speed up treatment time, Lysenko said.
Acceledent SoftPulse Technology® is a safe, effective and gentile pulsation that you do at home for 20 continuous minutes a day. It can help to accelerate cellular response and speed the rate at which your teeth move toward their ideal position.
When used in conjunction with orthodontics, Acceledent has been clinically proven to move teeth up to 50 percent faster, Lysenko said.
The practice is currently accepting new patients. To make an appointment for a free consultation, call the office at 765-4616 during normal business hours, or call the new patient hotline at 300-6238 from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., seven nights a week.
— Dr. Steven Lysenko
