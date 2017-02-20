A bank in touch with hometown pride

Feb 20, 2017 Michael Hallisey Business, Spotlight On Business
Kinderhook Bank first opened for business in October 1853, and continues to thrive today in the small pocket of community banking.
“That’s really the strength of Kinderhook Bank, we truly are fully integrated [into the community],” said Jeff Stone, senior vice president of retail and business development for Kinderhook Bank.
In the 164 years since, it has grown from $125,000 in assets and 10 original investors, to $460 million in assets and eight locations in Albany, Chatham, Delmar, East Greenbush, Greenport, Kinderhook, Latham and Valatie. The region is a highly competitive banking environment, but with its top-rated service and an opportunistic eye, Kinderhook has thrived.
“Every bank wants to give the best customer service. One of the things about Kinderhook Bank is the 164 years of tradition and heritage in this market. … At this point we don’t have anyone here that old, but we do have employees who have been here a long time; who are very committed to the organization, very committed to the community. And, a lot of the customers, the reason they do business with us is because of the customer service. They come in and see their favorite employee, and they just keep coming back.” Stone went on to describe how often employees are able to strike up conversations about family members and pets, as neighbors often do. “The retention rate of our customers is really phenomenal. We stick to the basics. We stick to what we’re good at, and customer service is one of the hallmarks of Kinderhook Bank.”
At a time when other banks and financial institutions locally and nationally are experiencing declines, Kinderhook Bank continues to help grow the communities it serves, providing competitive rates on small business and home equity loans, personal loans, mortgages and free checking. There are various business checking account options, including money market checking. Visit www.kinderhookbank.com for more information.
“All of our employees are involved and passionate about the communities that they live, and work in, said Stone. “We all do that. We get involved with our time, our talent and our resources. It’s really rewarding to do that. That’s one of the benefits to working at a community bank.”
Michael Hallisey is Managing Editor of Spotlight Newspapers.
