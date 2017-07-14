Albany Podiatry offers a breakthrough treatment for​ nail fungus

A patient is being attended to by one of the talented staff members at Albany Podiatry. Albany Podiatry is now offering a remarkable new technology called Clearanail, previously only available in Europe. (Submitted photo)

ALBANY — Albany Podiatry introduces a revolutionary new treatment that really works on nail fungus.

“Nail fungus is not just a cosmetic concern. It can lead to other skin and nail problems, especially in diabetics,” says Dr. Mark Friedman, a podiatrist with nearly 20 years of experience in the Capital District.

“There are a variety of store-bought topical products, but the success of these methods is limited,” Dr. Friedman explains. “Oral medications, while more effective, are not always an option for patients. Other treatments require removal of the affected toenail, creating an open wound which is not often advisable.

Albany Podiatry is now offering a remarkable new technology called Clearanail, previously only available in Europe. This is an effective, non-surgical, non-laser alternative. “Since learning about the product several years ago, I have been striving to secure the rights to make it available to my own patients. It’s that impressive,” Dr. Friedman says.

Clearanail is a new drug-free, pain-free medical procedure for assisting in the treatment of unsightly and embarrassing toenails. The treatment helps to rejuvenate and clear unhealthy-looking toenails by penetrating deep into the nail bed where the fungus occurs. Treatment requires only one appointment, 40 minutes or less – depending on the number of toenails affected.

“Controlled micro-perforations are created in the nail allowing for treatment of the contaminated area, leaving the entire nail intact,” Dr. Friedman explains. “There is no pain and only one visit is required. Improvement has been seen in as little as 8-12 weeks.”

Clearanail has designated Albany Podiatry a Center of Excellence for their experience, patient satisfaction, and early adoption of revolutionary treatment methods.

“We pride ourselves on offering the latest in technological advancements to provide patients with the highest level of care. We utilize the most effective treatment options available in our efforts to gently and swiftly alleviate pain and other conditions,” says Dr. Friedman.

Albany Podiatry is located at 6 Executive Park Drive, just behind Stuyvesant Plaza. Drs. Friedman, Mason, and Hardy specialize in comprehensive podiatric care, including stubborn conditions that have previously proven difficult to manage. For more information visit www.albanypodiatry.com or call Albany Podiatry at (518) 482-4321.

