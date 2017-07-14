Hanifin Home Builders has been building quality homes for more than 30 years

Jul 14, 2017 Michael Hallisey Business, Spotlight On Business
DELMAR—Hanifin Home Builders is one of those businesses that takes pride in its hometown.
Tim Hanifin, owner and president of Hanifin Home Builders, grew up in Colonie and adopted Bethlehem more than 30 years ago after incorporating his business in 1983. Today, his offices are located at 420 Kenwood Ave, at one of the busiest intersections in town — a town that has 66 out of more than 120 homes he has built over the years.
The process of building a home starts with the first meeting. Hanifin sits down with his clients, who often come in with sketches or pictures from the internet, and the conversation naturally rolls into how many bedrooms, bathrooms and square footage is needed.
“If they’re a growing family, they probably want a two-story colonial,” said Hanifin. “If they’re scaling down, they’re going to want a one-story ranch. Everything is based on their needs.”
By his hand, Hanifin is helping expand this town. His crew just finished erected new homes at the Millwood Estates development on Russell Road in North Bethlehem. One such home is a 2,060-square foot, two-story colonial that offers three bedroom and three bathrooms. The amenities include a large eat-in kitchen with Schrock cabinetry, granite counters, an island, and hardwood floors throughout the first floor. The kitchen opens to family room with a gas fireplace and large windows. Keeping up with the latest trends, the master bathroom includes a granite, double vanity. The single-family home community offers an easy commute to work in downtown Schenectady or Albany, and shopping centers like Crossgates Mall and Colonie Center. Plus, there are plenty of restaurants and a town park near by.
The process of custom building a home goes beyond that initial visit. Hanifin is involved throughout the process. “It’s important,” he said, “because then they know that we’re paying attention to all the details. We can focus on the details, and the customer ends up with a better product.”
That attention to detail, and concern for customer satisfaction often leads to phone calls years later, when the same families are looking to add on to their Hanifin home. Hanifin Home Builders do additions and home improvement projects, too.
“We’re a smaller operation, but we still handle the big, estate homes,” said Hanifin. “A 6,500-square foot home is the largest we’ve built.” Otherwise, there is no particular style of home his team specializes in. With a team of skilled, experienced carpenters and a continuous education on the latest technologies focused on durability and aesthetics, Hanifin needs only to go back to that first meeting: What does that client need?
To learn more about Hanifin Home Builders, visit hanifinbuilders.com. There, you will see pictures and information regarding current homes for sale, and a history of home recently built.
Michael Hallisey is Managing Editor of Spotlight Newspapers.
