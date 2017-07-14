National Bank of Coxsackie: A bank that cares about its community

Jul 14, 2017 Spotlight News Business, Spotlight On Business
GLENMONT — With a history that traces back to the mid 19th century, the National Bank of Coxsackie has established a local community presence.
Established in 1852, The National Bank of Coxsackie opened a local branch in Glenmont more than two years ago. Located at 331 Route 9W, the bank is easy to find, thanks to its large sign on the major roadway where community events are always posted.
“While other banks are being bought and sold, we are here to stay,” Glenmont Branch Manager Kelly Bailey said. “It’s really special that a bank has been under the same name as long as National Bank of Coxsackie has.”
The key to that business longevity, said Bailey, is the excellent customer service provided at the company’s branches, while at the same time, maintaining that hometown feel. This is a task the Glenmont branch succeeds in, while also staying abreast of recent technology upgrades in the banking industry.
“We’re here in any way that’s convenient for you,” said Bailey. “We’re here for you to come in and speak to, but we also have convenient technology for those that don’t have time to come in or would rather do their banking remotely.”
Specifically, the bank offers mobile remote depositing, which makes depositing a check just a click away.
“We want to treat our customers as individuals and work hard to meet their specific needs,” said Bailey. “We don’t want them to be seen as just another part of our business model.”
The National Bank of Coxsackie has been apart of the area’s history since 1852. Branch employees are made up of local residents who understand the needs of their neighbors and the community at large.
“I like to say we can provide private banking services without the fussing and fees,” said Bailey.
NBC provides full banking services, from deposits and loans to retirement planning. They also help with personal, as well as, business finances. Bailey said anything a big bank can do, NBC can typically do faster and with a more personal touch.
“All of our approvals go through our main branch in Coxsackie, so everyone we work with is local and easy to reach,” said Bailey.
From blood drives to fund raisers, the newest NBC branch is working hard to become a neighborhood asset.
“We recently began opening young adult checking and savings accounts that also have access to mobile remote deposit,” said Bailey. “These accounts are specially designed for teenagers between the ages of 15 and 17. They just need a parent or guardian joint on the account with them; however, they are the primary owner. They get their own debit card, and access to our free online and mobile banking.”
National Bank of Coxsackie in Glenmont offers services for both personal and business accounts, including residential and commercial lending. For more information, visit www.nbcoxsackie.com or email Kelly Bailey at kbailey@nbcoxsackie.com.
5 hours ago
