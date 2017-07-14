new Scotland Physical Therapy offers ustomized physical therapy for optimal results

SLINGERLANDS — There are three goals at New Scotland Physical Therapy to increase mobility, reduce pain and better a person’s overall health and wellbeing.

Unlike some of the larger physical therapy centers in the Capital District, New Scotland provides very personalized treatment for each individual patient.

“When we opened five and a half years ago, we did so with the objective of more individualized programs, and to not be a provider that sees several patients an hour,” said Mollie Dambrocia, who has been a physical therapist for 16 years. “We can treat many types of physical movement impairments. We work with the patient on creating a treatment plan that will reduce pain and restore mobility and function while addressing their individual goals.”

What causes a need for physical therapy can be a variety of things such as a car

accident or stroke or a surgery or sports injury or anything that impacts a persons’ ability to move freely and without pain.

New Scotland Physical Therapy does work with major insurance providers but a person does not need a referral from a physician to seek physical therapy care.

It can take some work though, and Dambrocia’s program have affectionatelybeen called “physical torture” instead of physical therapy.

“The hardest part is pushing people to work hard when they may not want to, but

knowing the result is a healthier life with pain free mobility makes it worth it,” she said.

The center offers outpatient physical therapy programs as well as fitness programs. They have introduced community outreach educational programs including balance and fall workshops, a beginner yoga series as well an introduction to mindfulness series.

New Scotland Physical Therapy also provides Athletic Training services to Voorheesville High School which includes on-site game coverage to address both injury prevention and injury assessments during sporting activities.

“I really enjoy working with people and it’s a great profession for that,” Dambrocia said.

