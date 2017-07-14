Retire from homeownership woes at The Spinney

DELMAR — Retirement and independent-living developments have been popping up throughout the Capital District in the past few years, helping the “55 and better” community stay in the area they know and love. With all the options out there, it is important to know that there is a version of active, adult living that can only be found at one property: The Spinney Van Dyke.

“Our approach to the ‘55-and-bette’r community is the best approach and the easiest transition from a single-family home to a downsized lifestyle,” said Samantha Raynor, director of leasing and marketing at The Spinney Group, “because our cottages are designed with this downsizing in mind.”

What makes The Spinney so unique is its one-story living approach. All of its buildings are built this way so residents do not need to climb stairs in their homes again, allowing them to age in place.

Another reason for this building technique is for the convenience of privacy. No one will ever live above or below them, unlike apartment buildings that are built floor upon floor. To add onto the attractiveness of this concept, most unit types have attached, direct-access garages and private front porches and back patios, further mimicking the feel of a single-family home.

While Spinney cottages’ amenities may make residents feel as if they’re living in a single-family home, they will no longer feel the woes associated with homeownership. Think about regaining all the time spent on mowing the lawn, shoveling snow and fixing the plumbing, so you can focus on family, friends and hobbies — hobbies which can be further fostered by the group’s community events calendar.

The Spinney at Van Dyke is a neighborhood of its own, designed for the “55-and-better” community that has retired into their next phase of lifestyle, or working professionals working towards that goal. Raynor said the location, for many of those who have established lives around this area, allows residents to stay in their hometown. It’s still the same commute to the movies, the mall or the show downtown. And, your favorite pizza joint is still a phone call away.

If The Spinney sounds like the home that you, a friend or a family member have been looking for, come visit us today! We have brand new cottages available and a clubhouse coming this Fall.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

LinkedIn

Email

Google

WhatsApp



Related

Comment on this Story