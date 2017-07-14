Sellers fishing for a real estate agent

Jul 14, 2017 Spotlight News Business, Spotlight On Business
By DIEGO CAGARA
intern@spotlightnews.com
CLIFTON PARK — “Game on.”
That’s what Jules Ianniello thought during the May 10 ribbon cutting ceremony in Clifton Park Center, thus beginning his own new business.
As founder of WhoWantsMyListing.com, Ianniello imagined it as a “revolutionary” way for people to sell their homes.
“What we’re looking to do is revolutionize the whole real estate selling process,” he continued. “When someone wants to sell their home, they may ask a neighbor or friend, ‘Hey, do you know a real estate agent?’ The real estate agent would give them a contract, typically in the 6 to 7 percent area of the selling price. With WhoWantsMyListing.com, the seller would go to the website, post their home and they start getting competitive proposals from real estate agents.”
He emphasized that WhoWantsMyListing.com is like “the middle man.” It intends to give the client power in choosing which real estate agent’s proposal best satisfies them, harking back to how it is all based on being competitive.
“What we do is we match [clients] with real estate agents,” he continued. “It’s up to the seller and real estate agent, they determine who’s the best fit for each other. We don’t actually get involved in the negotiation.”
As the business has been active for only 16 months, calling Ianniello a relative newcomer would be deceptive because he has been working for insurance company giant Allstate prior to starting up his own business, a job he still possesses today which is based in Delmar, NY.
His experiences at Allstate have helped his ventures with WhoWantsMyListing.com and he recognizes that since its business model is unique, “it’s a huge undertaking of educating the consumer on how there’s a whole new process of selling their home.”
Since its inception, he has promoted it via direct mail marketing, social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter which are gradually gaining followers, and even on Albany’s Talk 1300 AM radio. Another tactic is how he came up with the idea of featuring one of his adopted sons, Santino, in a 50-second jingle-accompanying commercial, including catchy messages like “It’s Totally Free! And it worked for me! And it’s easy as 1-2-3!”
Even though Ianniello said he’s the only one involved in this company so far, he plans to expand it into a multibillion dollar company someday, its concept alone possibly going international. He acknowledges that “there are a handful of similar companies doing [what he does] with similar websites. It’s all in a $64 billion market and there’s currently like $10 million in revenue.”
Speaking of revenue, a personal reason why he’s in this business is because he “always wanted to accumulate wealth to help foster kids in a good way and we currently support a charity called Quest for Grace Foundation.”
This foundation is based in Schenectady which aims to care for local foster children by receiving generous donations and clothing. As a foster father of two himself, he believes that helping one another and giving back are important, qualities he hopes to achieve with his business.
Jul 14, 2017 0
Jul 14, 2017 0
Jul 14, 2017 0
Jul 14, 2017 0
Jul 12, 2017 0
Jul 12, 2017 0
Jul 05, 2017 0
Jul 05, 2017 0
6 hours ago
Every day we try to give back to not for profits and community groups to say Thank You for their support and dedication to our communities. A big shout out this week to the Albany Cougars, Ronald McDonald House, Valatie Rescue Squad, Cornell Cooperative Extension of Columbia & Greene Counties, Women’s Employment Resource Center, Palace Theatre, Catholic Charities, Austerlitz Historical Society, Town of Greenport and Town of Stuyvesant! www.nubk.com/about-us-community-support.htm ... See MoreSee Less
The Spinney at Van Dyke shared Mohawk Hudson Land Conservancy's post.
2 days ago
Looking to get outside and wanting to explore Bethlehem's nature landscape? Join the Mohawk Hudson Land Conservancy on Saturday, July 22nd for their 3rd Annual Hike-a-thon! There are hikes for all abilities and all ages!
You can also find more information on the MHLC website: www.mohawkhudson.org.Nature is for everyone to enjoy.
We invite outdoor enthusiasts of all ages and abilities to join us on our accessible outings as part of MHLC's 3rd Annual Hike-a-thon on Saturday, July 22!
Call the Mohawk Hudson Land Conservancy at 518-436-6346 to reserve your spot on one of our accessible hikes on the Albany County Helderberg-Hudson Rail Trail.
At 10 AM on July 22, we'll enjoy a Botany and History Accessible Hike on the Rail Trail. This flat, easy course is on the railroad bed of the original Delaware and Hudson line that brought travelers into Albany. It will be a wheelchair accessible out and back trip and will explore the botany and history of the trail guided by science teacher and Friends of the Rail Trail volunteer, Miles Garfinkel.
Stick around for the 11 AM Fun Ride! Bring your favorite set of wheels and helmet and join your community for a family fun ride where you set your own distance and pace. The fun ride includes coupons for the whole family for free ice cream cones at Stewart's Shops (while supplies last).
We hope to see you there! You can also find more information on our website: www.mohawkhudson.org. ... See MoreSee Less
Thanks for sharing! We're especially excited about all of the accessible hikes and bikes on the Rail Trail this year. www.mohawkhudson.org
2 days ago
Even the threatening skys couldn’t keep the local business community away from the Columbia County Chamber 28th Annual golf event last Friday at Copake Country Club…the sun came out and it was a fun day thanks to all the Chamber staff for making it happen! (L-R: Nathan Winch, Ed Campanella, Josh Cukerstein) ... See MoreSee Less
The Spinney at Pond View shared Our Towne Magazine Rensco's photo.
3 days ago
You read that right! Limited availability in our newest phase of construction. Come put a reservation down on a cottage before they're all gone!Only 25 more of the new cottages are still available! Plan your tour and find out what maintenance free living at The Spinney at Pond View is all about! ... See MoreSee Less
3 days ago
We had a new furry friend stop by the Delmar branch last week just hanging out and chillin’…thanks for stopping by Archie! ... See MoreSee Less
Kinderhook Bank shared Lagonia's Restaurant's video.
4 days ago
Lagonia's Restaurant
Here it is!! 🎉 Thanks again to WNYT NewsChannel 13 for featuring Rob on Let's Eat yesterday morning.
For the text version of the recipe, visit bit.ly/2uJCUSI. ... See MoreSee Less
1 week ago
Last night's Event Coordinator Meet & Greet was a huge success! The gazebo will see many more wine and cheese events in it's future. Thank you for all that came out to meet Connie! ... See MoreSee Less
So sorry we missed it. Mike is in the hospital with pneumonia. Hopefully, we can make the next one!!!
When did this happen? How is he doing?
1 week ago
Kinderhook Bank is proud to be a sponsor of the Columbia County Fair coming August 30th through September 4th…check out the details and mark your calendar! www.columbiafair.com/index.php ... See MoreSee Less
The Spinney at Van Dyke added an event.
1 week ago
Join us Tuesday mornings at the Model Cottage. Bring your current read or favorite author to discuss and recommend.
Book Discussion Club
The Spinney at Pond View added an event.
1 week ago
Cost: $27/person
Take a trip to the Theater Barn to enjoy the musical “Nunsense”. Called inspired madness, this wacky and outrageous musical takes place at a fundraiser put on by the Little Sisters of Hoboken to raise money to bury sisters that were accidentally poisoned by the convent cook, Sister Julia. The musical is guaranteed to lift your spirits!
Nunsense
Take a trip to the Theater Barn to enjoy the musical “Nunsense”. Called inspired madness, this wacky and outrageous musical takes place at a fundraiser put on by the Little Sisters of Hoboken to raise money to bury sisters that were accidentally poisoned by the convent cook, Sister Julia. The musical is guaranteed to lift your spirits! ... See MoreSee Less