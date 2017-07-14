The Animal hospital has vets for pets

SLINGERLANDS — “It’s just one of those special places,” said NEWS10’s Steve Caporizzo of The Animal Hospital in Slingerlands, where he and his wife Lisa have taken their pets for 25 years. “When you go there, you’ll understand why we do. They have the most amazing grounds. You would think it was a park; you don’t think you’re at a hospital.”

Eight years ago, The head meteorologist at NEWS10 began working with The Animal Hospital to bring together dozens of rescue group and shelters for one day a year to host a massive public adoption event on their grounds. Last year, according to Dr. Lexi Becker, they found homes for approximately 200 animals in just four hours.

The Animal Hospital was conceived, designed and built by Dr. Ed Becker in 1974, and his daughter Lexi took over the practice in 2014. The charmingly picturesque family-run practice offers a wide range of cutting edge technology and services. They also offer night and weekend emergency services and connect pet owners to a host of non-medical pet services.

“They’re amazing veterinarians that give back to the pet community, and always have,” said Caporizzo. “What they do for rescue groups and stray pets is amazing.”

The Animal Hospital and The Pet Connection will be holding the 8th Annual Adoption Day on Saturday, July 22. There will be live music, food provided by Coldstone Creamery and Bountiful Bread, raffles and a silent auction, as well as other attractions — in addition to 30 rescue groups and shelters, and hundreds of pets looking for their forever home.

“A lot of them didn’t have any kind of human interaction or contact and they come in timid and scared and not trusting of people,” she said. “And then, over time, you see them mature and become a part of a family. It’s really awesome.”

Becker and Caporizzo encourage anyone, even those not looking to adopt, to come to Adoption Day and support local rescue groups and shelters. Last year, in addition to finding homes for hundreds of animals, the event raised $20,000 to support the activities of those organizations. Plus, each said, it’s a really good time.

