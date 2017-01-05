COLONIE SENIORS: Yellow Dot in Colonie

The New York State Sheriff’s Association has issued more than 2 million Yellow Dots in New York State. The Yellow Dot program is designed to help first responders provide life-saving medical attention during the first “golden hour” after a crash or other emergency. The program has helped save countless lives, and it is also very easy to use — plus it is absolutely free.

There are two different ways to use Yellow Dot; in your home or in your car. All you need to do is fill out a personal information card, attach a recent photo of yourself and place the Yellow Dot decal on the drivers’ side window or outside of your front door. Place the photo and card in your glove box or freezer, respectively.

Locally, Colonie Senior Service Centers has worked with the Albany County Sheriff’s Department and Sheriff Craig Apple to bring this program not only to Colonie, but also to all of our driver fitness centers in Albany County. We are always on the lookout for innovative programs that help keep our seniors safe.

The good news is … in Colonie, we are very fortunate to have such a dedicated and hard working group of first responders. The police officers, firefighters and EMS staff that are serving our community day in and day out are some of the best, and that is why Colonie is one of the safest communities to live in. They are being trained in the procedures of the Yellow Dot program to better help those injured in crashes or other emergencies.

For more information about the Yellow Dot program, call Roger Dames, driver fitness coordinator, at 459-2857, ext. 326, or stop by our driver fitness center location at the Beltrone Living Center.

— Ed Neary

