GUILDERLAND LIBRARY: Caroline Doctorow to perform

Chart-topping folksinger and songwriter Caroline Doctorow has a stirring, gorgeous voice that recalls Judy Collins and Sandy Denny. You’ll get to experience the beauty of Caroline’s singing when you come to GPL on Sunday, Jan. 8, at 2 p.m., for a free concert.

Ms. Doctorow has recently released several retrospective albums interpreting the songs of earlier American folk songwriters. “Another Country…The Songs of Richard and Mimi Farinã” received critical acclaim and was called by critic Steve Maddeo “an album that enters the folk canon as one of the best collections of the recording of specific artists.” Her western-themed release, “I Carry All I Own…The Songs of Mary McCaslin,” appeared on both the Americana and folk radio airplay charts.

The daughter of renowned novelist E.L. Doctorow, Caroline has released eleven solo albums; her most recent is “Dreaming in Vinyl,” which was No. 2 on the nationwide Folk Radio hit list. She and her trio will perform their signature bluegrass and American roots music. You can hear some of her recordings and learn more about her at www.carolinedoctorow.com.

Just in case, the snow date is Sunday, Jan. 22, at 2 p.m.

Kids: read to a Book Buddy

Calling all kids in grades 1 through 4! Come and build your reading skills and confidence by reading to a teen Book Buddy. The 30-minute Book Buddy sessions take place every Tuesday in January. Slots are available at 4, 4:30, 5 and 5:30 p.m. Sign up and read!

All reading levels welcome. Limit one slot per day per reader. Call 456-2400, ext. 4 to register.

Free magazines via Flipster

Flipster is a free, new and super-easy way to read digital magazines on your phone, computer or tablet that you can put to work right now. All you need is your library card to access current and back issues of more than 60 of your favorite magazines — from The New Yorker and People to Rolling Stone.

If your device has internet access, use Flipster to read directly in your browser. You can also download magazines to the Flipster app (that’s free, too) to read offline.

Go to www.guilpl.org to take advantage of this great digital service.

— Mark Curiale

