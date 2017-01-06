SENIOR ACTION: Watch the Great Danes battle New Hampshire

Jan 06, 2017 Spotlight News Blogs, Opinion
Come with us to see UAlbany vs New Hampshire basketball at the SEFCU Arena on Wednesday evening, Jan. 11. Ticket cost is $18. Call 439-4955, ext. 1176.
Enjoy an interactive program that identifies stars, planets, comets and constellations in the night sky at the Albany Heritage Area Visitors Center in Albany. We’ll have dinner at the New World Bistro after the program. Call 439-4955, ext., 1176.
Join us for a matinee movie and dinner out on Tuesday, Jan. 17. We will go to the Spectrum Theater for a movie of your choice, followed by dinner at Mercato’s, cost on your own. Call 439-4955, ext., 1176.
Go shopping with us on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at Walmart and Glenmont Plaza. Call 439-4955, ext. 1176.
On Jan. 13, the Friday Health and Wellness Program will present “The Healing Power of Storytelling,” a workshop which shows how the power of words helps overcome difficulties and bring clarity to confusing situations. The program is free and held at Town Hall at 1 p.m. Call 439-4955, ext., 1176.
The following support meetings are available:
• Breakfast at Tool’s — Wednesday, Jan. 18, at 10 a.m.
• Alzheimer’s Disease Caregiver Support Group — Wednesday, Jan. 25
• Current Events Discussion Group — Wednesday, Feb. 8,
10:30 a.m.
• Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) — by appointment.
• Senior Legal Services Program — by appointment.
Call 439-4955, ext. 1176 for more information or appointments.
Outreach Workers are available to assist with health insurance, housing issues, food stamps, Meals On Wheels, Food Pantry, and health and income related programs. Make an appointment by calling 439-4955, ext. 1176.
Get your flu shot at the Albany County Health Department, 175 Green St., in Albany. Call 447-4589 for an appointment. You can also see your physician or local pharmacy.
Books to People is a free library program that delivers books to those who are unable to visit the library. Request books, magazines, DVD’s, CD’s and audiobooks. Call 439-9314, and press 2.
The Food Pantry is in need of cleaning supplies, deodorant, toilet paper, mustard, and canned vegetables and fruit. Bring your items to the pantry at Town Hall. If you would like to access the food pantry, call 439-4955, ext. 1176, to make an appointment.
The Bethlehem Senior Citizens Club meets weekly on Thursdays for an enjoyable afternoon of games and socializing at the Bethlehem Town Hall auditorium, 445 Delaware Ave., Delmar, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Bring a lunch and play pinochle, bingo or mahjong. Or just come for a chat with friends. Call Yvonne Mendleson at 472-0202 for more information.
— Wilma DeLucco
