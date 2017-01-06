VORHEESVILLE LIBRARY: The MAGIC Years

Jan 06, 2017 Spotlight News Blogs, Opinion
As a parent/caregiver of a preschooler, do you ever feel that stress is inhibiting your abilities as a parent, or that you do not quite know the basics of early child development?
On Sunday, Jan. 8, at 3 p.m., Cornell Cooperative Extension will offer a program that will help parents/caregivers understand how stress affects them, their children and influences their parenting. Parents/caregivers will also understand why they need to know about child development and how they can play a crucial role in nurturing developmental skills in their children. Please register in person, online or by phone.
On-site childcare in the children’s area of the library will be available for children ages 18 months to five years old. Please register early, as the maximum number of participants will be no more than 12 kids. If you need childcare, please go to www.voorheesvillelibrary.org/calendar and use the on-site childcare registration for the appropriate date, or call 765-2791.
Introduction to Windows 10
Windows 10 is set to be “the last version of Windows,” so we’d best learn to live with it. On Wednesday, Jan. 11, we will start at the sign-in screen, explore new features and even take a quick look under the hood at the control panel. Participants can bring their own devices or use one of the library’s laptops. There will be two sessions available, one at 10 a.m. and the second at 7 p.m. Space will be very limited, so please register early.
— Lynn Kohler
Jan 06, 2017 0
Jan 05, 2017 0
Jan 05, 2017 0
Jan 05, 2017 0
SENIOR ACTION: Watch the Great Danes battle New Hampshire
www.spotlightnews.com/opinion/2017/01/06/senior-action-watch-the-great-danes-battle-new-hampshire/ ... See MoreSee Less
SENIOR ACTION: Watch the Great Danes battle New Hampshire
Come with us to see UAlbany vs New Hampshire basketball at the SEFCU Arena on Wednesday evening, Jan. 11. Ticket cost is $18. Call 439-4955, ext. 1176. Enjoy an interactive program that identifies …
VORHEESVILLE LIBRARY: The MAGIC Years
www.spotlightnews.com/opinion/2017/01/06/vorheesville-library-the-magic-years/ ... See MoreSee Less
VORHEESVILLE LIBRARY: The MAGIC Years
As a parent/caregiver of a preschooler, do you ever feel that stress is inhibiting your abilities as a parent, or that you do not quite know the basics of early child development? On Sunday, Jan. 8…
Veteran Next Door: A busy 2017 awaits
www.spotlightnews.com/capital-district-senior-spotlight/2017/01/06/veteran-next-door-a-busy-2017-... ... See MoreSee Less
Veteran Next Door: A busy 2017 awaits
The year 2017 will be an active and attractive year for the military veterans. The numbers of 2017 can bring back memories, as the veterans recall their youth when they were drafted or enlisted. Th…
TheSpot518.com shared Guthrie Bell Productions's event. ... See MoreSee Less
Skunk City [Bob Marley Tribute] w/ The Goodtime Charlies
The Hollow Bar + Kitchen
a tribute to Reggae legend Bob Marley with a touch of The Band thrown in
Voorheesville's Ryan Daly and Patrick Foley make Class C All-State football team
www.spotlightnews.com/sports/2017/01/05/voorheesvilles-ryan-daly-and-patrick-foley-make-class-c-a... ... See MoreSee Less
Voorheesville’s Ryan Daly and Patrick Foley make Class C All-State football team
Voorheesville quarterback Ryan Daly and lineman Patrick Foley both made the second team offensive unit in the New York State Sportswriters Association’s Class C All-State football awards list…
Kinderhook Bank added 2 new photos.
TBT to 1998...we had just opened our Chatham branch in the former Union Station train depot after a $1 million renovation. The station was built in 1887 for the Boston & Albany Railroad, designed by Henry Hobson Richardson, and completed by Boston architecture firm Shepley, Rutan & Coolidge. 2017 marks the 130th Anniversary of the Chatham station! ... See MoreSee Less
Theresa Menko, Carol Gardner Hanson and 9 others like this
LETTER to the EDITOR: A dangerous proposal
www.spotlightnews.com/opinion/2017/01/05/letter-to-the-editor-a-dangerous-proposal/ ... See MoreSee Less
How the Justice Center for the Protection of People with Special Needs currently does business opens up a dangerous door, and sooner or later it will get challenged. The name, corny as it is, does indicate the center has our most vulnerable citizens in its best interest, and it probably does. Really, who doesn’t want to make sure those with developmental disabilities, autism and other issues aren’t abused, neglected or harmed in any way? [ 980 more words ]
www.spotlightnews.com/opinion/2017/01/05/frankly-speaking-shut-the-door-and-keep-it-closed/ ... See MoreSee Less
FRANKLY SPEAKING: Shut the door and keep it closed
How the Justice Center for the Protection of People with Special Needs currently does business opens up a dangerous door, and sooner or later it will get challenged. The name, corny as it is, does …
Patty Franco likes this
How the Justice Center for the Protection of People with Special Needs currently does business opens up a dangerous door, and sooner or later it will get challenged. The name, corny as it is, does indicate the center has our most vulnerable citizens in its best interest, and it probably does. Really, who doesn’t want to make sure those with developmental disabilities, autism and other issues aren’t abused, neglected or harmed in any way? [ 980 more words ]
www.spotlightnews.com/opinion/2017/01/05/frankly-speaking-shut-the-door-and-keep-it-closed/ ... See MoreSee Less
FRANKLY SPEAKING: Shut the door and keep it closed
How the Justice Center for the Protection of People with Special Needs currently does business opens up a dangerous door, and sooner or later it will get challenged. The name, corny as it is, does …
Section 2 hockey: Mystery surrounds Bethlehem, Shenendehowa and Saratoga as meat of CDHSHL season begins
www.spotlightnews.com/sports/2017/01/05/section-2-hockey-mystery-surrounds-bethlehem-shenendehowa... ... See MoreSee Less
Section 2 hockey: Mystery surrounds Bethlehem, Shenendehowa and Saratoga as meat of CDHSHL season begins
As we enter the second half of the Capital District High School Hockey League season, there are some pleasant surprises and a couple of mysteries to solve. Starting at the top, LaSalle (6…
Nov 02, 2016
Apr 01, 2016
Apr 01, 2016
Nov 02, 2016
Jan 06, 2017
Jan 06, 2017
Dec 07, 2016