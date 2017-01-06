VORHEESVILLE LIBRARY: The MAGIC Years

As a parent/caregiver of a preschooler, do you ever feel that stress is inhibiting your abilities as a parent, or that you do not quite know the basics of early child development?

On Sunday, Jan. 8, at 3 p.m., Cornell Cooperative Extension will offer a program that will help parents/caregivers understand how stress affects them, their children and influences their parenting. Parents/caregivers will also understand why they need to know about child development and how they can play a crucial role in nurturing developmental skills in their children. Please register in person, online or by phone.

On-site childcare in the children’s area of the library will be available for children ages 18 months to five years old. Please register early, as the maximum number of participants will be no more than 12 kids. If you need childcare, please go to www.voorheesvillelibrary.org/calendar and use the on-site childcare registration for the appropriate date, or call 765-2791.

Introduction to Windows 10

Windows 10 is set to be “the last version of Windows,” so we’d best learn to live with it. On Wednesday, Jan. 11, we will start at the sign-in screen, explore new features and even take a quick look under the hood at the control panel. Participants can bring their own devices or use one of the library’s laptops. There will be two sessions available, one at 10 a.m. and the second at 7 p.m. Space will be very limited, so please register early.

— Lynn Kohler

