 

Latest News

Spotlight News is your source for Local News, Sports, Election Coverage, Albany, Schenectady, Saratoga, Troy, Capital District, Region, NY

KEEP IT SIMPLE: Stop whining and take the picture

Feb 02, 2017 Blogs, Keep it Simple, Opinion

KEEP IT SIMPLE: Stop whining and take the picture

Friends have asked me how I came up with the name “Keep it Simple.”

It was complicated of course.  There were three of us on Facebook Messenger trading ideas and names back and forth. This went on for a while, and even my co-worker chimed in with a name.  It was way too long. I just rolled my eyes. As my fingers headed toward the keyboard to type out “keep it simple you guys” –  ding…ding…ding – the universe spoke to me.  How about “Keep It Simple.”

I don’t know about you, but I complicate even the simplest of things. I can complicate putting ice in a glass. Should it be crushed? Or just cubes? Big cubes or those little ones? Or maybe I should use the ones shaped like flowers? Or how about the plastic, colorful ones that don’t water down whatever you may be drinking.

Being an alcoholic in recovery can be difficult to say the least. I find myself complicating everything. I don’t know how to act half the time. I question every thought, every action, every response. From what I have been told, that thing I use to think with is broken. It’s as simple as that.

Many things in my life had to change and one of the major things was my attitude and the way I look at things – at life. A friend once said, if you whine, cry and complain about your life, you will live a negative life. It made sense to me. It was simple and uncomplicated.

So, I made a serious effort to stop whining and complaining. At least out loud. I still thought negatively, but I figured if I didn’t say it out loud, it was ok.  Enter the reminder that my brain is broken. I was so busy trying not to say negative things out loud that I was giving myself a headache. Through another friend, the phrase “negative thinking” came into my life. If I wasn’t thinking whiny, negative thoughts to begin with, I wouldn’t say them out loud. How simple is that?

I was flipping through a magazine this morning while I drank my coffee and I came across some contests being held. If you go to the magazine’s online site and enter you could win a spa treatment. I looked at the page, thought “oh I never win those things anyway” and turned the page.  Ding…ding…ding. The universe was about to speak again. My next thought was “that’s probably because you never enter them Debbie.” It’s not complicated. There’s a simple reason I don’t win. It’s the same reason I wish I could win the Lottery but never do.

In the picture, next to “Keep It Simple,” you see a camera in my hand. I love taking pictures. I took two photography classes and bought a beginner’s book on photography and struggled to figure out the language: “F-stops, white balance, aperture, ratio” and the list goes on. I’d never remember some of those things no matter how hard I tried. My life as a photographer was doomed. I don’t even think you can imagine the negative thinking going on over that fiasco.

Enter the universe once again.  “You enjoy taking pictures Debbie. Simply aim the camera and click. No need to put a label on it. Just enjoy the experience.”

Now I just enjoy clicking away with my camera and not only have I become the family “memory keeper” but everyone knows if you want a picture taken at an event – Debbie has her camera. Or, as some say – “watch out, Debbie has her camera.”

And although not all the pictures are great, sometimes I come up with some juicy little nuggets like this one. My grandson does love bubbles.

Yes – I sometimes still complicate keeping it simple. But the universe is relentless.  It pings me all the time.

Debbie Potocki Provost can be reached at diamond41456@aol.com 

Comment on this Story

John Medeski veers into Americana with The Last Waltz 40 Band

Related articles
More in this category

Like Spotlight on Facebook

Follow Spotlight Staff on Twitter

Local Facebook Feeds

 Click HERE for the Full Feed Page

Daughters of Sarah Senior Community

12 hours ago

Daughters of Sarah Senior Community

Daughters of Sarah Senior Community added 4 new photos.

To get into the spirit of Valentine’s Day we decorated cookies and made chocolate covered strawberries. What’s more fun than a craft AND a snack? ... See MoreSee Less

To get into the spirit of Valentine’s Day we decorated cookies and made chocolate covered strawberries. What’s more fun than a craft AND a snack?
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 0
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Kinderhook Bank

13 hours ago

Kinderhook Bank

TBT – there’s so much history to share when you’ve been around for 163+ years! We foumd this old bank note that was actually money printed for The National Union Bank of Kinderhook! ... See MoreSee Less

TBT – there’s so much history to share when you’ve been around for 163+ years! We foumd this old bank note that was actually money printed for The National Union Bank of Kinderhook!
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 2
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Vasya Yevko and Lauren May Youngstein like this

Comment on Facebook

Kinderhook Bank

2 days ago

Kinderhook Bank

Ready to make your move? Stop by any Kinderhook Bank branch and see why we’re your kind of bank! ... See MoreSee Less

Ready to make your move? Stop by any Kinderhook Bank branch and see why we’re your kind of bank!
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 0
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Kinderhook Bank

3 days ago

Kinderhook Bank

Shout out to Jake V and Katie W for liking Kinderhook Bank…we like you too! ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 2
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Margaret Barry and Lauren May Youngstein like this

Comment on Facebook

The Spinney at Pond View

6 days ago

The Spinney at Pond View

The Spinney at Pond View shared Rensselaer County Regional Chamber of Commerce's post.

Last night's Clubhouse Grand Opening was an amazing success! We would like to thank our residents for their enthusiasm, the Rensselaer County Regional Chamber of Commerce for helping us host the ribbon cutting of our community's Clubhouse, as well as all other attendees who helped us celebrate the momentous occasion last night. Please come visit our new space and let us know what you think! ... See MoreSee Less

Congratulations to The Spinney at Pond View on its ribbon cutting and grand opening celebration of its new clubhouse! It is a beautiful facility and we are certain the residents will enjoy this new sp...

Last nights Clubhouse Grand Opening was an amazing success! We would like to thank our residents for their enthusiasm, the Rensselaer County Regional Chamber of Commerce for helping us host the ribbon cutting of our communitys Clubhouse, as well as all other attendees who helped us celebrate the momentous occasion last night. Please come visit our new space and let us know what you think!
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 12
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 1

Rensselaer County Regional Chamber of Commerce, Ashley Labib and 10 others like this

Jackee ScottThank you Samantha and the staff at the Spinney for all the hard work in setting up the Clubhouse for the Grand Opening event. Bill and I had a great time.

6 days ago   ·  1
Avatar

Comment on Facebook

Kinderhook Bank

1 week ago

Kinderhook Bank

TBT – In 2007, we opened our first branch office in Rensselaer County at 567 Columbia Turnpike in East Greenbush and this year will celebrate our 10th Anniversary! Stop in and say Congrats to the staff and have some free coffee and cookies! ... See MoreSee Less

TBT – In 2007, we opened our first branch office in Rensselaer County at 567 Columbia Turnpike in East Greenbush and this year will celebrate our 10th Anniversary! Stop in and say Congrats to the staff and have some free coffee and cookies!
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 1
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Lisa Garrison Chakot likes this

Comment on Facebook

View on Facebook

%d bloggers like this:
MENU