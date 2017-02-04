RCS LIBRARY: Learn to draw painlessly

Put away those coloring books, and learn to draw with Painless Drawing Classes. This series of entertaining and instructional classes with local instructor Tom Baldovin will put you on the track to creating art which you will be proud to show. Open to anyone ages 16 to 106.

Classes will meet at 6 p.m. every other Wednesday, Feb. 8 through March 29, and are non-sequential — you can drop into the series at any time.

There is a $4 fee per class, which includes supplies, instruction, individual assistance and drawing subjects.

Register today.

Take Your Child to the Library Day

Build It! at the library, come for an activity or stay for the whole day on Feb. 4 from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The schedule is:

10:30 a.m.: 3D Printer Demo and 3D Doodle Pens

11:30 a.m.: Giant Jenga

12:30 p.m.: Build your Family Tree

1:30 p.m.: Library Robots

2:30 p.m.: Board Book Dominos

3:30 p.m.: Marshmallow Towers

Drop-in activities include Legos, puzzles and building blocks. No registration required, and all activities are first come, first serve. Some activities may have limited spots, so come early.

Love Your Health

Pamper yourself with an evening of relaxation and health at the RCS Community Library on Thursday, Feb. 9, at 4:30 p.m. No registration required.

Learn the technique for stress reduction with Reiki. Change your look with Hair Chalk. Treat yourself with a homemade custom bath balm. Learn about cancer screening services. Create a snack with Albany Cooperative Extension.

— Carol Melewski

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Google



Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comment on this Story