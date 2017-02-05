GUILDERLAND LIBRARY: Cliff Brucker & Full Circle

Feb 05, 2017 Spotlight News Blogs, Community Blogs, Opinion
Cliff Brucker, jazz drummer and pianist, and his exceptional sextet, Full Circle, will perform classic jazz standards and original compositions at the Guilderland Public Library on Sunday, Feb. 12 at 2 p.m. This event is part of the library’s Sunday Concert Series.
Full Circle includes Leo Russo, tenor and alto sax; Larry Ham, piano; Dylan Canterbury, trumpet and flugelhorn; Mike Novakowski, guitar; Otto Gardner, bass. Individually, the six musicians have performed with both local and legendary jazz artists; together, they recently recorded the eponymous album, “Full Circle” — “an exceptional and satisfying recording,” notes one jazz reviewer.
Deadline approaches
Teens: It’s time to tell us your story. The deadline for the 2017 Teen Winter Writing Contest is Monday, Feb. 13, by 9 p.m.
Submit your piece via email to TeenWinterWriting@gmail.com. The categories are:
• Grades 6 – 8, Poetry
• Grades 6 – 8, Fiction or Nonfiction Prose
• Grades 9 – 12, Poetry
• Grades 9 – 12, Fiction or Nonfiction Prose
Full details at www.guilpl.org/teenwriting.
3 Little Birds
Join local librarian and former Kindermusik teacher Josalyn Wilder at GPL on Monday, Feb. 13, at 10:30 a.m., for “3 Little Birds: Music, Movement & Storytime,” a fun-filled program of music and literacy activities geared toward children ages 5 and under. No registration necessary; drop in whenever you’re able. Children must be accompanied by an adult caregiver.
“Gal”entine’s Day
February’s Pinterest Wins event on Monday, Feb. 13, at 7 p.m., celebrates our gal pals!
Bring your gal pal (mom, daughter, co-worker, next-door-neighbor) to a night of Valentine’s Day-inspired crafting for all ages. There will even be a dessert waffle bar.
Please register each member of your squad — do it online at www.guilpl.org, by phone at 456-2400, ext. 2, or in person at either the Information Desk or the Children’s Desk.
GPL Sprouts
Find out “what’s the matter” at our next fun-filled STEM program at GPL on Thursday, Feb. 16, at 3:30 p.m.
Ideal for kids ages 4 through 7, this program explores the world around us through books, experiments, activities and crafts. Lots of hands-on learning for everyone.
Please register by calling 456-2400, ext. 4, or go online to www.guilpl.org and use the Events & Registration Calendar.
Better Books Sale
Fight the Gloom Period Blahs with a new book! There are bargains galore on books, CDs, DVDs and more at the Guilderland Public Library’s next Better Books Sale on Saturday, Feb. 11, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Good hunting!
— Mark Curiale
