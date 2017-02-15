 

Latest News

Spotlight News is your source for Local News, Sports, Election Coverage, Albany, Schenectady, Saratoga, Troy, Capital District, Region, NY

EDITORIAL: Bethlehem Board took common sense approach

Feb 15, 2017 Opinion, Our Opinion

EDITORIAL: Bethlehem Board took common sense approach

There is a lot of misinformation out there over so-called sanctuary cities.

In fact, there is no hard and fast definition of what constitutes a city that wants to be a sanctuary. In general, it means local law enforcement won’t detain a person based solely on immigration status. It can also mean benefits, like food stamps and other subsidies, are extended to everyone regardless of citizenship.

The Bethlehem Town Board grappled with the idea on Feb. 8 in front of one of the largest crowds in recent memory.

In the end, after hearing the opinion of 58 residents, the board opted to direct the Police Department to just keep doing what it has been doing, or not doing.

Police will not actively seek out illegal immigrants, and will not ask crime victims or witnesses their immigration status unless it is relevant to an investigation.

It’s a common sense approach.

Town police officers do not work for the federal Immigration and Naturalization Service and have no business hunting around Bethlehem making sure everyone has a green card.

Also, immigration status should not matter to police while investigating a crime. For example, officers should be no less vigilant investigating a hypothetical armed robbery on Delaware Avenue if the victim were a lawyer named Smith or an apple picker named Gonzalez.

Police officers, we trust, would have this frame of mind anyway, but fears of deportation can and do hinder their work.

Take the 2014 quadruple homicide of a Chinese family living in Guilderland.

Authorities are no closer to catching the killer today than they were when they found Jin Chen, his wife Hai Uan Li and their two children Anthony and Eddy slaughtered in their Western Avenue home on Oct. 8, 2014.

Despite District Attorney David Soares extending a vow of immunity from deportation to any potential witness, none came forward.

He attributed the lack of cooperation to cultural differences, like a language barrier, but also to an overwhelming fear of law enforcement among the community, many of whom are, he said, here illegally.

What is more important? Catching and deporting someone washing dishes without a green card? Or catching someone evil enough to kill a family a four?

How to convincingly convey that message to those who are breaking the law, and who struggle to speak and understand our language is a difficult, if not a nearly impossible, task.

It’s made more difficult by the anti-immigration sentiments sweeping the country. But also, since the murders happened long before President Trump screamed “Build the Wall,” exemplifies why immigration is more than a rallying cry for those on the far left and far right. It does impact real people.

This is a nation of immigrants, and while the goal is to have all of those wanting to live here follow the proper legal channels, we don’t think it’s the responsibility of local police departments to make sure that happens.

They have more important things to worry about.

Comment on this Story

Related articles
More in this category

Like Spotlight on Facebook

Follow Spotlight Staff on Twitter

Local Facebook Feeds

 Click HERE for the Full Feed Page

Kinderhook Bank

1 day ago

Kinderhook Bank

HAPPY VALENTINE’S DAY! ... See MoreSee Less

HAPPY VALENTINE’S DAY!
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 2
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Kathy Bogarski and Lori Laurange like this

Comment on Facebook

Daughters of Sarah Senior Community

5 days ago

Daughters of Sarah Senior Community

Join PJ Library Northeastern New York
February 16th at 11:00am
in Village Square at Daughters of Sarah Nursing Center
for a Jewish Disability Awareness and Inclusion Month (JDAIM) program.
Amy Reed Drucker will be leading storytime and an activity surrounding this theme.
Featured Book: The Mitten String, by Jennifer Rosner, illustrations by Kristina Swarner
For children ages 6 mos through 8 years old ... See MoreSee Less

Join PJ Library Northeastern New York February 16th at 11:00am in Village Square at Daughters of Sarah Nursing Center for a Jewish Disability Awareness and Inclusion Month (JDAIM) program. Amy Reed Drucker will be leading storytime and an activity surrounding this theme. Featured Book: The Mitten String, by Jennifer Rosner, illustrations by Kristina Swarner For children ages 6 mos through 8 years old
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 4
  • Shares: 4
  • Comments: 0

Talya DiStasio, Rachael Woren and 2 others like this

Comment on Facebook

Daughters of Sarah Senior Community

6 days ago

Daughters of Sarah Senior Community

In the Daughters of Sarah Senior Community spotlight for Gemilut Chasadim, which means “Acts of Loving Kindness” is Spencer Swartzendruber. Spencer has worked for Daughters of Sarah Senior Community for a total of 16 years, and enjoys his job every day. “I first starting working here doing maintenance with Mike Regan, and really liked having him as my boss. I left for a few years and decided to return. I missed the positive atmosphere that makes Daughters of Sarah such a good place to work, so I came back,” Spencer shared. As a driver for The Massry Residence, Spencer spends every day with the residents providing rides to doctor appointments, hair and nail appointments, to the drug and grocery store, or wherever they need to go. He prepares reminder slips and medical records for the next day’s appointments, and loves to hear about the residents’ life experiences, their stories, and their jokes. But most of all, Spencer welcomes their advice, and cares deeply for each of them. He is kind, patient, and goes out of his way every day for everybody. Did you know that Spencer was a portrait photographer and loves the game of baseball? His dream is to visit every Major League Baseball park in the country and to watch a game played in each field. Spencer cheers for the Boston Red Sox.

Thank you, Spencer for your continuous smile and for the Acts of Loving Kindness you do every day for our community! ... See MoreSee Less

In the Daughters of Sarah Senior Community spotlight for Gemilut Chasadim, which means “Acts of Loving Kindness” is Spencer Swartzendruber. Spencer has worked for Daughters of Sarah Senior Community for a total of 16 years, and enjoys his job every day. “I first starting working here doing maintenance with Mike Regan, and really liked having him as my boss. I left for a few years and decided to return. I missed the positive atmosphere that makes Daughters of Sarah such a good place to work, so I came back,” Spencer shared. As a driver for The Massry Residence, Spencer spends every day with the residents providing rides to doctor appointments, hair and nail appointments, to the drug and grocery store, or wherever they need to go. He prepares reminder slips and medical records for the next day’s appointments, and loves to hear about the residents’ life experiences, their stories, and their jokes. But most of all, Spencer welcomes their advice, and cares deeply for each of them. He is kind, patient, and goes out of his way every day for everybody. Did you know that Spencer was a portrait photographer and loves the game of baseball? His dream is to visit every Major League Baseball park in the country and to watch a game played in each field. Spencer cheers for the Boston Red Sox. Thank you, Spencer for your continuous smile and for the Acts of Loving Kindness you do every day for our community!
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 7
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 1

Daughters of Sarah Senior Community, Barbara Moore and 5 others like this

Barbara MooreSpencer was wonderful to my mom. A truly caring person.

5 days ago
Avatar

Comment on Facebook

View on Facebook

%d bloggers like this:
MENU