Letter to the Editor: The Lions Club says ‘Thank You’

Feb 23, 2017 Opinion, Your Opinion

The Bethlehem Lions Club recently completed a successful 30th Annual Christmas Tree and Wreath Sale. Thanks to all the support of the Bethlehem community we have provided over 11,200 trees and over 3,600 wreaths during the past 30 years. Profits from the annual sale fund our many community projects described at our website, www.bethlehemlions.org.

We owe special thanks to 3D Rigging and Construction for hosting the sale; Curtis Lumber Delmar for providing wodden pallets for the tree stands; John Guastella, Our Town Bethlehem Magazine, for provding advertising; and the Town of Bethlehem Highway Department for proving fencing.

Thanks to everyone who supports our sale year after year. We can’t do it without you! Meetings are held on the first and third Wednesday at Normanside Country Club at 7 p.m. Please join us.

Daniel J. Ryan,

Co-Chairperson

The Bethlehem Lions Club

