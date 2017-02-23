Letter to the Editor: The Lions Club says ‘Thank You’

Feb 23, 2017 Spotlight News Opinion, Your Opinion
The Bethlehem Lions Club recently completed a successful 30th Annual Christmas Tree and Wreath Sale. Thanks to all the support of the Bethlehem community we have provided over 11,200 trees and over 3,600 wreaths during the past 30 years. Profits from the annual sale fund our many community projects described at our website, www.bethlehemlions.org.
We owe special thanks to 3D Rigging and Construction for hosting the sale; Curtis Lumber Delmar for providing wodden pallets for the tree stands; John Guastella, Our Town Bethlehem Magazine, for provding advertising; and the Town of Bethlehem Highway Department for proving fencing.
Thanks to everyone who supports our sale year after year. We can’t do it without you! Meetings are held on the first and third Wednesday at Normanside Country Club at 7 p.m. Please join us.
Daniel J. Ryan,
Co-Chairperson
The Bethlehem Lions Club
Feb 21, 2017 0
Jan 25, 2017 0
Jan 25, 2017 0
Sep 07, 2016 Comments Off on LETTER: Honor those who fell on 9/11 by donating blood at Town Hall Monday, September 12
Feb 23, 2017 0
Feb 22, 2017 0
Feb 19, 2017 0
Feb 18, 2017 0
17 hours ago
Kinderhook Bank Corp. Reports Record Results for 2016! CEO & President, John A. Balli reported to shareholders that total assets at December 31, 2016 and net income for 2016 were at record levels! Read the entire press release at www.snl.com/IRWebLinkX/file.aspx?IID=1032886&FID=37904540 ... See MoreSee Less
Kinderhook Bank Corp. Reports Record Results for 2016KINDERHOOK, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Kinderhook Bank Corp., (OTCQB:NUBK) the holding company for The National Union Bank of Kinderhook, reported that total assets at December 31, 2016 and net income fo...
24 hours ago
Shout out to Mark R for liking Kinderhook Bank…we like you too! ... See MoreSee Less
2 days ago
Come on in to any Kinderhook Bank branch and enjoy complimentary refreshments for you, lollipops for the kids, and treats for your pets. We’re people and pet friendly!
www.kinderhookbank.com ... See MoreSee Less
The Spinney at Van Dyke shared Spotlight Newspapers's post.
5 days ago
Does this upcoming week's warm-up have you thinking about spring? Spring is one of the busiest times to sell homes and move. If you're looking to downsize and move to a unique, maintenance-free facility, come take a tour of The Spinney At Van Dyke this weekend. Our Model Cottage, located at 38 Provoost Place in Delmar is open Saturday and Sunday from 12PM - 4PM! We'll also be open this Presidents' Day!
Thank you to Spotlight Newspapers for this feature in this past week's publication. ... See MoreSee Less
6 days ago
On Monday, February 20th all Kinderhook Bank offices will be closed in celebration of President’s Day and will reopen on Tuesday, February 21st with normal business hours. ... See MoreSee Less
Daughters of Sarah Senior Community added 4 new photos — with Sharon Rosenblum.
7 days ago
There was no feuding at The Massry Residence. We just feel like family.
The Massry Residence provides a wide variety of activities for the residents every day. Family Feud was a popular tv game show in the 80s and 90s. We had to really think what the answers would have been back in the day so that we could score the most points for our team. Some we got, and some we didn’t. ... See MoreSee Less
Daughters of Sarah Senior Community
1 week ago
PJ Library will be in Village Square at Daughters of Sarah Nursing Center at 11:00am tomorrow, Thursday, February 16th for a Jewish Disability Awareness and Inclusion Month program.
Story: The Mitten String, by Jennifer Roamer, illustrations by Kristina Swarner.
For children ages 6 months to 8 yrs. ... See MoreSee Less
Shout out to our newest FB fans…thanks so much – we like you too! ... See MoreSee Less
Ann Finnegan, VP Finance Development presented Executive Director, Gary Schiro of the Hudson Opera House with Kinderhook Bank’s sustaining membership check today. To learn how you can help, visit www.hudsonoperahouse.org and become a friend! ... See MoreSee Less
HAPPY VALENTINE’S DAY! ... See MoreSee Less