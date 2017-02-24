BETHLEHEM LIBRARY: A milder Mardi Gras

Feb 24, 2017 Spotlight News Blogs, Community Blogs, Opinion
Who says the grown-ups get to have all the fun on Mardi Gras? Kids and families are invited to a very special version of this celebration at the library on Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 4 p.m. Come by for some games, crafts and a treat, and get ready to laissez les bons temps rouler (let the good times roll)!
Calling teens
Teens in grades 6-12 looking for some volunteer hours or those just interested in the warm feeling that comes from contributing to the community are invited to Spring Into Service at the library on Friday, March 3, at 4 p.m. Create some colorful spring-themed crafts that will brighten the day for our neighbors at Good Samaritan Village Senior Center. This program will take place in the Community Room.
Board candidate information
Nominating petition forms and informational packets are available at the library information desk beginning Feb. 27 for one open seat on the Bethlehem Public Library board of trustees. The seat holds a full term of five years, which begins in July.
Incumbent and board president Mary Redmond will be seeking re-election.
Bethlehem Public Library takes very seriously its responsibility to serve the community by providing access to resources and programming that enhance the quality of life of our residents. Our trustees make this possible through their dedication and vision, and they fill a very important public service role that affects every tax-paying resident, whether that person has stepped foot in the library or not. Serving as a library trustee benefits the library and the community as a whole.
Board meetings are held at the library monthly and are open to the public. Meetings begin at 6 p.m. and last about two hours. Trustees are expected to regularly attend.
Petitions must contain at least 52 signatures of voters residing in Central School District No. 6 of the towns of Bethlehem and New Scotland. Petitions must be filed with the District Clerk, Bethlehem Central High School, 700 Delaware Ave., Delmar by 4:30 p.m. on April 17.
The election and budget vote will be held on Tuesday, May 16, from 7 a.m.-9 p.m. at Bethlehem Central High School.
Upcoming events
All events are free and take place at Bethlehem Public Library, 451 Delaware Ave., Delmar. For more information, call 439-9314 or visit bethlehempubliclibrary.org.
Saturday, Feb. 25
Origami Club
Create a project with us, bring something you want to work on, or just brush up on the basics, 3-4 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 27
DayWriters
Spend an hour writing with the final half hour for optional sharing and feedback. Open to anyone interested in writing; all genres and abilities are welcome, 1:30-3 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 27
Hamilton Trivia Night
If you’re a fan of the Broadway show and soundtrack and the book they’re based on, then you won’t want to miss this trivia adventure for adults. Sign up alone or as a team, 7-8:15 p.m.
Thursday, March 2
Trivia Night for Adults
Have some fun and show off your knowledge as you sign up alone or as a team to match wits with others in a written-answer format, 7 p.m. Prizes donated by the Friends.
— Kristen Roberts
