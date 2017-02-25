COLONIE LIBRARY: Italian heritage

Feb 25, 2017 Spotlight News Blogs, Community Blogs, Opinion
Capital District Genealogical Society
Michael Cassara of the Genealogical Speakers Guild will present a program on Italian heritage on Saturday, Feb. 25, at 1 p.m.
As a leading casting director for theatre and film, Cassara’s work has been seen worldwide – providing casting services for over 400 musicals, plays, and movies since 2003. Genealogical research, however, is his passion and he has been tracing his Italian, Irish, and German ancestors for over 25 years. His genealogy blog, www.DigiRoots.net chronicles his adventures in genealogy. As a speaker, Cassara has presented at RootsTech, the largest family history event in the world.
America’s National Parks
America’s National Park Service celebrated its 100th anniversary last summer.
We invite you to celebrate our Parks with us on Monday, Feb. 27, at 6:30 p.m. with presenters Scott Stoner and Denise Hackert-Stoner. The Capital Region-based nature photographers operate “Naturelogues.” They have presented numerous slide programs about the beauty and breadth of the natural history they have experienced while birding and photographing both here in the Capital Region and across North America, as well as photography workshops. Naturelogues’ award-winning photography has been exhibited widely across the Capital Region and published in national magazines and several books. You can see some of their work on exhibit at the library throughout the month of February. (P.S. Come early on Feb. 27 and meet The Stoners during a reception from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. – this replaces the snowed-out reception on Feb. 12.)
— Joe Nash
23 hours ago
Be sure to check out Kinderhook Bank in the “Spotlight On Business 2017” at www.spotlightnews.com/news/business/2017/02/20/a-bank-in-touch-with-hometown-pride/ ... See MoreSee Less
A bank in touch with hometown prideKinderhook Bank first opened for business in October 1853, and continues to thrive today in the small pocket of community banking. “That’s really the strength of Kinderhook Bank, we truly are ful...
2 days ago
It doesn’t get much more pet-friendly than this…Norris waiting for his treat in the Kinderhook branch! ... See MoreSee Less
Kinderhook Bank Corp. Reports Record Results for 2016! CEO & President, John A. Balli reported to shareholders that total assets at December 31, 2016 and net income for 2016 were at record levels! Read the entire press release at www.snl.com/IRWebLinkX/file.aspx?IID=1032886&FID=37904540 ... See MoreSee Less
Kinderhook Bank Corp. Reports Record Results for 2016KINDERHOOK, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Kinderhook Bank Corp., (OTCQB:NUBK) the holding company for The National Union Bank of Kinderhook, reported that total assets at December 31, 2016 and net income fo...
Shout out to Mark R for liking Kinderhook Bank…we like you too! ... See MoreSee Less
4 days ago
Come on in to any Kinderhook Bank branch and enjoy complimentary refreshments for you, lollipops for the kids, and treats for your pets. We’re people and pet friendly!
www.kinderhookbank.com ... See MoreSee Less
The Spinney at Van Dyke shared Spotlight Newspapers's post.
1 week ago
Does this upcoming week's warm-up have you thinking about spring? Spring is one of the busiest times to sell homes and move. If you're looking to downsize and move to a unique, maintenance-free facility, come take a tour of The Spinney At Van Dyke this weekend. Our Model Cottage, located at 38 Provoost Place in Delmar is open Saturday and Sunday from 12PM - 4PM! We'll also be open this Presidents' Day!
Thank you to Spotlight Newspapers for this feature in this past week's publication. ... See MoreSee Less
On Monday, February 20th all Kinderhook Bank offices will be closed in celebration of President’s Day and will reopen on Tuesday, February 21st with normal business hours. ... See MoreSee Less
Daughters of Sarah Senior Community added 4 new photos — with Sharon Rosenblum.
1 week ago
There was no feuding at The Massry Residence. We just feel like family.
The Massry Residence provides a wide variety of activities for the residents every day. Family Feud was a popular tv game show in the 80s and 90s. We had to really think what the answers would have been back in the day so that we could score the most points for our team. Some we got, and some we didn’t. ... See MoreSee Less
Daughters of Sarah Senior Community
1 week ago
PJ Library will be in Village Square at Daughters of Sarah Nursing Center at 11:00am tomorrow, Thursday, February 16th for a Jewish Disability Awareness and Inclusion Month program.
Story: The Mitten String, by Jennifer Roamer, illustrations by Kristina Swarner.
For children ages 6 months to 8 yrs. ... See MoreSee Less
Shout out to our newest FB fans…thanks so much – we like you too! ... See MoreSee Less