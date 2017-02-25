 

Latest News

Spotlight News is your source for Local News, Sports, Election Coverage, Albany, Schenectady, Saratoga, Troy, Capital District, Region, NY

COLONIE LIBRARY: Italian heritage

Feb 25, 2017 Blogs, Community Blogs, Opinion

COLONIE LIBRARY: Italian heritage

Capital District Genealogical Society

Michael Cassara of the Genealogical Speakers Guild will present a program on Italian heritage on Saturday, Feb. 25, at 1 p.m.

As a leading casting director for theatre and film, Cassara’s work has been seen worldwide – providing casting services for over 400 musicals, plays, and movies since 2003. Genealogical research, however, is his passion and he has been tracing his Italian, Irish, and German ancestors for over 25 years. His genealogy blog, www.DigiRoots.net chronicles his adventures in genealogy. As a speaker, Cassara has presented at RootsTech, the largest family history event in the world.

America’s National Parks

America’s National Park Service celebrated its 100th anniversary last summer.

We invite you to celebrate our Parks with us on Monday, Feb. 27, at 6:30 p.m. with presenters Scott Stoner and Denise Hackert-Stoner. The  Capital Region-based nature photographers operate “Naturelogues.” They have presented numerous slide programs about the beauty and breadth of the natural history they have experienced while birding and photographing both here in the Capital Region and across North America, as well as photography workshops. Naturelogues’ award-winning photography has been exhibited widely across the Capital Region and published in national magazines and several books. You can see some of their work on exhibit at the library throughout the month of February. (P.S. Come early on Feb. 27 and meet The Stoners during a reception from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. – this replaces the snowed-out reception on Feb. 12.)

— Joe Nash

Comment on this Story

YMCA: A noted time in the history of the Y

Related articles
More in this category

Like Spotlight on Facebook

Follow Spotlight Staff on Twitter

Local Facebook Feeds

 Click HERE for the Full Feed Page

Kinderhook Bank

2 days ago

Kinderhook Bank

It doesn’t get much more pet-friendly than this…Norris waiting for his treat in the Kinderhook branch! ... See MoreSee Less

It doesn’t get much more pet-friendly than this…Norris waiting for his treat in the Kinderhook branch!
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 8
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Kinderhook Bank

3 days ago

Kinderhook Bank

Shout out to Mark R for liking Kinderhook Bank…we like you too! ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 1
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Kinderhook Bank

1 week ago

Kinderhook Bank

On Monday, February 20th all Kinderhook Bank offices will be closed in celebration of President’s Day and will reopen on Tuesday, February 21st with normal business hours. ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 0
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Daughters of Sarah Senior Community added 4 new photos — with Sharon Rosenblum.

1 week ago

Daughters of Sarah Senior Community

There was no feuding at The Massry Residence. We just feel like family.
The Massry Residence provides a wide variety of activities for the residents every day. Family Feud was a popular tv game show in the 80s and 90s. We had to really think what the answers would have been back in the day so that we could score the most points for our team. Some we got, and some we didn’t. ... See MoreSee Less

There was no feuding at The Massry Residence. We just feel like family. The Massry Residence provides a wide variety of activities for the residents every day. Family Feud was a popular tv game show in the 80s and 90s. We had to really think what the answers would have been back in the day so that we could score the most points for our team. Some we got, and some we didn’t.
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 0
  • Shares: 1
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Daughters of Sarah Senior Community

1 week ago

Daughters of Sarah Senior Community

PJ Library will be in Village Square at Daughters of Sarah Nursing Center at 11:00am tomorrow, Thursday, February 16th for a Jewish Disability Awareness and Inclusion Month program.

Story: The Mitten String, by Jennifer Roamer, illustrations by Kristina Swarner.
For children ages 6 months to 8 yrs. ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 1
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Kinderhook Bank

1 week ago

Kinderhook Bank

Shout out to our newest FB fans…thanks so much – we like you too! ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 1
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

View on Facebook

%d bloggers like this:
MENU