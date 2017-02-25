COLONIE LIBRARY: Italian heritage

Capital District Genealogical Society

Michael Cassara of the Genealogical Speakers Guild will present a program on Italian heritage on Saturday, Feb. 25, at 1 p.m.

As a leading casting director for theatre and film, Cassara’s work has been seen worldwide – providing casting services for over 400 musicals, plays, and movies since 2003. Genealogical research, however, is his passion and he has been tracing his Italian, Irish, and German ancestors for over 25 years. His genealogy blog, www.DigiRoots.net chronicles his adventures in genealogy. As a speaker, Cassara has presented at RootsTech, the largest family history event in the world.

America’s National Parks

America’s National Park Service celebrated its 100th anniversary last summer.

We invite you to celebrate our Parks with us on Monday, Feb. 27, at 6:30 p.m. with presenters Scott Stoner and Denise Hackert-Stoner. The Capital Region-based nature photographers operate “Naturelogues.” They have presented numerous slide programs about the beauty and breadth of the natural history they have experienced while birding and photographing both here in the Capital Region and across North America, as well as photography workshops. Naturelogues’ award-winning photography has been exhibited widely across the Capital Region and published in national magazines and several books. You can see some of their work on exhibit at the library throughout the month of February. (P.S. Come early on Feb. 27 and meet The Stoners during a reception from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. – this replaces the snowed-out reception on Feb. 12.)

— Joe Nash

