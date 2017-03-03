Visit us at the Kidz Expo!

Mar 03, 2017 Spotlight News Blogs, Community Blogs, Opinion
GPL Pops-Up @the Kidz Expo!
Join GPL and our friends from other area libraries at the Empire State Plaza in Albany, on, Saturday, March 4, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., for the 12th Annual Hannaford Kidz Expo, featuring “Storybook Fun with Curious George.” We’ll have books, crafts, and of course – fun!
Family Science Night
What a lot of fun our next Family Science Night is going to be! On Monday, March 6, at 6:30 p.m., students from Hudson Valley Community College’s Biology Department will be at the library with fun science activities for kids! For children in grades 3 – 6, with their families. Please register by calling 456-2400 ext. 4.
Book Buddies are Back!
Calling all kids in grades 1 – 4! Come and read to a teen buddy. Build your reading skills and confidence. All reading levels welcome!
The 30-minute Book Buddy sessions take place every Tuesday in March, starting March 6. Slots are available at 4 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 5 p.m., and 5:30 p.m. Limit one slot per day per reader. Sign up and read! Call 456-2400 ext. 4
to register.
Drop-in Genealogy Help
Professional genealogist and Guilderland resident Lisa Dougherty will be ready to help breach the “brick walls” encountered when doing genealogical research. Her next session is on Wednesday, March 8, from 6 to 8 p.m.
Lisa is a former volunteer at the National Archives in Pittsfield, Massachusetts. She now devotes her time to lecturing around the area on family history, and assisting family researchers monthly at the Clifton Park Public Library, Crandall Library in Glens Falls, and the Irish-American Heritage Museum in Albany, where she is the genealogist-in-residence. Visit her website at http://www.upstatenygenealogy.com.
About GPL
The Guilderland Public Library is located at 2228 Western Ave. Visit the library’s website at guilpl.org to get information about upcoming programs, and to register online via the homepage’s “Events & Registration Calendar.” Check out the “unofficial” library updates at facebook.com/Guilderland.Library and follow the Library on Twitter
(@GuilderlandLib).
— Mark Curiale
