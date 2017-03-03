YMCA: Summer camp cures Summertime Blues

YMCA

In the 1960s, singer Eddie Cochran, and later rocker Roger Daltrey of The Who, sang “there ain’t no cure for the summertime blues.” For kids in the Bethlehem area, Cochran and Daltrey are wrong. The cure is summer camp at the Bethlehem YMCA and registration is open now!

You can find out all the information and download a camp brochure by going to cdymca.org/bethlehem-ymca-summer-camp/. However, as long as you are reading this, let me tell you more about YMCA summer camp using a few lines from that classic song, and some real comments from parents of Y summer campers.

“I’m gonna raise a fuss, I’m gonna raise a holler.” – No fussing but lots of hollering for joy as the Bethlehem YMCA summer camp promises and delivers fun all day for our campers.

After summer camp last year, a parent told the Y: “I have a great granddaughter going to the Bethlehem Y and totally loving it. I think the program is well run and the kids have freedom to choose activities with gentle and caring supervision. The whole camp went to the Great Escape for the day and Emack and Bolios ice cream truck will be there after lunch. Swimming every day, making new friends, plenty of room to run, climb, play ball or do quiet activities, even just sit in the shade and read if you want!!”

“I’m gonna take two weeks, gonna have a fine vacation.” A parent told us: “My nephew attended six weeks of Summer Camp and this has been by far the best experience he has ever had. The counselors and program director were all so amazing.”

“About a-workin’ all summer just to try to earn a dollar.” YMCA summer camp is a great value and can save you money. Our Summer Camp is in full swing from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, with lots of fun things for your child to experience each day. In addition to a high-quality summer camp experience, we also offer before and after camp care at no additional charge.

In addition, with our sibling savings option, you save more for each additional child you send together to camp. For each additional child who attends camp, you save $10 a week. That’s a savings of $100 for each additional child who spends the summer at the Y. In addition, the Y offers financial assistance for those who need help to afford summer camp.

“Sometimes I wonder what I’m a-gonna do.” In addition to fun, games, field trips, swimming, crafts and more, the YMCA has many specialty summer camps where kids can spend a week focusing on an activity they love or want to know more about including: Lego camp, art camp, and camps that key on movie creation, ice skating, soccer, basketball, Frisbee golf and ultimate Frisbee.

Another parent comment: “The Bethlehem YMCA staff are all great from the moment you walk in the building. Everyone is so helpful and courteous. My personal experience has been great. Love the energy and staff. Thank you all for the AMAZING work you all do.”

“But there ain’t no cure for the summertime blues.” Oh yes there is a cure. Please visit the CDYMCA web site, stop by the Bethlehem Y, or call us at 439-4394 for more information about how your kids can have the best summer of their lives at the YMCA summer camp.

— Mark Hansen

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Google



Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comment on this Story