COLONIE LIBRARY: Why wait for a crisis?

Mar 08, 2017 Spotlight News Blogs, Community Blogs, Opinion
Out-of-Home Care for Seniors
Come learn about out-of-home senior healthcare on Tuesday, March 14, at 4 p.m. Topics range from hospital stays that lead to out-of-home health care scenarios, rehabilitation, assisted living options, nursing home options and costs, and funding for all. The presenters include Caitlin St. George, community liaison, The Eddy Visiting Nurse Association, and Deborah Hanish-Schreyer, L.M.S.W., geriatric care management. Following the presentation, audience members will be able to approach any of the professionals and ask specific questions.
How to Pay for College
On Tuesday, March 14, at 6:30 p.m., James P. Corcoran, director of Operations for Education Funding Specialists, Inc. in Albany, will present a valuable college planning class for parents of college-bound students. This class will discuss how families with an annual income of $80,000 to $275,000 can receive financial assistance to pay for a college education. Reservations required; call the information desk at 810-0314 to reserve a spot.
Author Talk: Tea With Freud
Steven Sandler, a psychiatrist at Albany Medical Center, will talk about his new book, “Tea With Freud”on Wednesday, March 15, at 12:15 p.m. From the publisher: “Tea with Freud is an invitation to go behind the closed door of the psychotherapist’s office to get an insider’s look at common emotional problems and their treatment. Visit with Sigmund Freud himself in turn-of-the-century Vienna, and hear an imaginary but illuminating debate with Freud about what helps people to make changes and recover their psychological health. You may be surprised to learn that the answers to many psychological struggles can still be found in Freud’s original ideas, as well as in modern findings from psychology, child development, and memory research.”
In addition to his clinical work, Steven teaches medical students, as well as psychiatrists and psychologists in training.
Nov 02, 2016 0
Mar 08, 2017 0
Mar 08, 2017 0
Mar 08, 2017 0
Mar 08, 2017 0
Mar 08, 2017 0
Mar 08, 2017 0
Mar 07, 2017 0
Mar 04, 2017 0
Kinderhook Bank shared Clinton Heights Fire Department's event.
8 hours ago
Clinton Heights Fire Dept is fundraising for Alina Deyette, a child in the fire district who needs help! Kinderhook Bank is proud to support their efforts. A pasta dinner is being held on March 25 from 3-7pm. Visit Clinton Heights FD Ziti Dinner Fund Raiser for more info.
Clinton Heights FD Ziti Dinner Fund Raiser
1 day ago
The Kids Need Music organization is raising money to provide instruments to the Hudson City School District music programs this year with a concert featuring masters students at Bard College on June 3rd. Kinderhook Bank is proud to support their efforts! Contact Craig Bender at craig@KidsNeedMusic.US or call 518-929-2290 for more information. ... See MoreSee Less
Kinderhook Bank shared a link.
2 days ago
... See MoreSee Less
Joel Pratt Relief Fund | Our Community Cares, inc.Joel Pratt of East Chatham is currently battling Stage 2 Hodgkins Lymphoma. Joel lives in East Chatham with his fiance Andrea and their 9-month-old daughter.
5 days ago
Once again, Kinderhook Bank is pleased to sponsor the East Greenbush Girls Softball League! Go to www.egsoftball.org to find out how you can support the League! ... See MoreSee Less
6 days ago
Kinderhook Bank is proud to sponsor the 2017 North Colonie Youth Baseball program again this year! Go Bison! www.ncyba.com/ ... See MoreSee Less
Kinderhook Bank shared a The Kensey on Elliot.
1 week ago
Congratulations to Kinderhook Bank Corp. Board Member Brian Hart on the ribbon-cutting and grand opening today of his latest venture in East Greenbush, The Kensey on Elliot. Check it out! www.facebook.com/thekensey/ ... See MoreSee Less
Ribbon cutting at the Kensey on Elliot!
Thanks to our new Facebook fans who liked us last week...we really like you too! ... See MoreSee Less
Kinderhook Bank welcomes Valerie Cooper, Commercial Portfolio Manager! Valerie was previously with Citizens Bank in Albany, NY as a Business Credit Services Officer. “Valerie brings very strong underwriting and credit analyst skills to our growing commercial lending team at Kinderhook Bank,” said Senior Vice President, Lee Carman. Cooper holds a Bachelor of Science degree from SUNY Plattsburgh and lives in Clifton Park with her family. ... See MoreSee Less
Be sure to check out Kinderhook Bank in the “Spotlight On Business 2017” at www.spotlightnews.com/news/business/2017/02/20/a-bank-in-touch-with-hometown-pride/ ... See MoreSee Less
A bank in touch with hometown prideKinderhook Bank first opened for business in October 1853, and continues to thrive today in the small pocket of community banking. “That’s really the strength of Kinderhook Bank, we truly are ful...
It doesn’t get much more pet-friendly than this…Norris waiting for his treat in the Kinderhook branch! ... See MoreSee Less