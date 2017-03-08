COLONIE LIBRARY: Why wait for a crisis?

Out-of-Home Care for Seniors

Come learn about out-of-home senior healthcare on Tuesday, March 14, at 4 p.m. Topics range from hospital stays that lead to out-of-home health care scenarios, rehabilitation, assisted living options, nursing home options and costs, and funding for all. The presenters include Caitlin St. George, community liaison, The Eddy Visiting Nurse Association, and Deborah Hanish-Schreyer, L.M.S.W., geriatric care management. Following the presentation, audience members will be able to approach any of the professionals and ask specific questions.

How to Pay for College

On Tuesday, March 14, at 6:30 p.m., James P. Corcoran, director of Operations for Education Funding Specialists, Inc. in Albany, will present a valuable college planning class for parents of college-bound students. This class will discuss how families with an annual income of $80,000 to $275,000 can receive financial assistance to pay for a college education. Reservations required; call the information desk at 810-0314 to reserve a spot.

Author Talk: Tea With Freud

Steven Sandler, a psychiatrist at Albany Medical Center, will talk about his new book, “Tea With Freud”on Wednesday, March 15, at 12:15 p.m. From the publisher: “Tea with Freud is an invitation to go behind the closed door of the psychotherapist’s office to get an insider’s look at common emotional problems and their treatment. Visit with Sigmund Freud himself in turn-of-the-century Vienna, and hear an imaginary but illuminating debate with Freud about what helps people to make changes and recover their psychological health. You may be surprised to learn that the answers to many psychological struggles can still be found in Freud’s original ideas, as well as in modern findings from psychology, child development, and memory research.”

In addition to his clinical work, Steven teaches medical students, as well as psychiatrists and psychologists in training.

