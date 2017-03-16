VOORHEESVILLE LIBRARY: Race and the Constitution

Mar 16, 2017 Spotlight News Blogs, Community Blogs, Opinion
As part of our ongoing Diversity Series, please join us on Monday, March 20 at 7:00 p.m, for Racism by Law – From Chattel Slavery to “Separate but Equal”. This program, the first of 5 in the coming weeks, will look at racism in the US as a sequence of legal problems. We will discuss the key rights established by court rulings as well as legislation, and examine those rights in operation. Issues will be addressed in their historical context, and the workings of the legal system will be explored. The focus will be practical realities rather than theory. The series will be led by Stephan Haimowitz (JD, Rutgers University, 1975) who has worked on a broad range of civil rights matters. All are welcome!
Irish Folk Music with Tim O’Shea
Singer-guitar player, Tim O’Shea, traveling on a US tour from Ireland, will be stopping in Voorheesville to perform traditional Irish folk music on Wednesday, March 22. Preceding his performance with the duo Drank the Gold, O’Shea and fiddler Oona Grady will give a 30 minute talk and demonstration covering the elements of Irish music. If you love Irish music played with passion and fervor you’ll love this performance. Come in, take a seat, and surround yourself with the spirit of the people of Ireland. The fun begins at 5:30 p.m.
— Lynn Kohler
Clinton Heights FD Ziti Dinner Fund Raiser