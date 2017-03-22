COLONIE LIBRARY: ‘Being Mortal’ viewing and discussion

Today, Wednesday, March 22 at 12:15 p.m.: PBS’s “Frontline” follows renowned New Yorker writer and Boston surgeon Atul Gawande as he explores the relationships doctors have with patients who are nearing the end of life. In conjunction with Gawande’s book, “Being Mortal,” the film investigates the practice of caring for the dying, and shows how doctors – himself included – are often remarkably untrained, ill suited and uncomfortable talking about chronic illness and death with their patients. Presented by the group Death With Dignity-Albany. For more information: info@deathwithdignityalbany.org

Let’s Talk about Weight Loss

This is a fun, interactive program that will help you identify fact from fiction about nutrition and how it pertains to weight loss. Each participant will receive “Eat Right for Life, Your Common Sense Guide to Eating Right and Living Well” (one book per family). This program is compliments of the MVP Healthcare Medicare Community Health Promotion. Thursday, March 23 at 1 p.m. Reservations are required. Call the information desk at 810-0314 for reservation. Geothermal Energy

Geothermal Energy – What is It and How Can I Use It?

Renewable geothermal energy, used for both heating and cooling is harvested by ground source heat pumps, saving energy and reducing CO2 emissions. It is becoming a popular option for more homeowners and institutional or commercial applications. Presented by the Sierra Club-Hudson Mohawk Group on Thursday, March 23rd at 7 p.m. Presenter: John Ciovacco, owner of Aztech Geothermal, located in Ballston Spa.

Town History

Historical Society of the Town of Colonie: Schuyler Flatts

A talk by Michael T. Lucas, Ph.D., Curator of Historical Archaeology at the New York State Museum, titled Slavery and Freedom in Nineteenth Century Watervliet will be presented on Sunday, March 26 at 2 p.m. About the talk: “Enslaved people of African and Native American descent were used as the primary labor force in New York from the 1620s until gradual emancipation abolished the institution in 1827. Though the numbers of slaves per household were smaller in New York than the southern plantations, several wealthy land owners around Albany did retain over five slaves on their rural estates.”

Belly Dancing, Part 1

Join us for a two-part class presented by CDPHP starting on Tuesday, March 28th at 6:00 PM. Sample the magical movements and the ancient art of the beautiful and energizing dance. Rhythm, basic steps and combinations represent the qualities of poise, grace, stamina and flexibility. This class is recommended for all ages and body types. Wear loose and comfortable clothing and bring a long scarf to wear around your hips —no jeans. Part 2 continues on Tuesday, April 4 at 6 p.m.

— Joe Nash

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Google



Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comment on this Story