Colonie Library: Investing, Estate Planning 101

Mar 29, 2017

Colonie Library: Investing, Estate Planning 101

The following topics will be covered: budgeting for wealth accumulation, buying the right insurance, saving for college, the basic estate planning documents all parents need, protecting the interests of minor children, and planning for the unique needs of your family. Presented by Conor J. Bryant, CFP, from Bryant Asset Management. Reservations are required. Call the information desk at 810-0314 to register. Program is on Monday, April 3rd at 6:00 p.m.

Gigantic sale: DVDs, CDs, books

Mark your calendar: the Friends of the Library will be having a Used Book, DVD, and CD Sale at the library on Friday, April 28, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, April 29th, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., in the Stedman Room. In order to prepare for the sale we are looking for donations of gently used books, DVD’s, and CD’s. Please, no textbooks or materials with dates like Almanacs or Encyclopedias.

Create Your Neighborhood Video

The Town of Colonie and Albany County are partnering in an effort to highlight our neighborhoods. Albany County Cares about our Communities is a campaign underway to showcase our wonderful neighborhoods. We are asking you to show your pride in your neighborhood and in the Town of Colonie by putting together a video. Help us share with visitors and other area residents what makes us special. Videos will air on Colonie TV and our Vimeo channel.

Videos should be three to five minutes long and in MP4 format. Questions and submissions can be sent to director@colonielibrary.org Videos can also be submitted to the library on DVD or zipdrive. The deadline for submissions is September 1.

— Joe Nash

