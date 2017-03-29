Colonie Library: Investing, Estate Planning 101

Mar 29, 2017 Spotlight News Blogs, Community Blogs, Opinion
The following topics will be covered: budgeting for wealth accumulation, buying the right insurance, saving for college, the basic estate planning documents all parents need, protecting the interests of minor children, and planning for the unique needs of your family. Presented by Conor J. Bryant, CFP, from Bryant Asset Management. Reservations are required. Call the information desk at 810-0314 to register. Program is on Monday, April 3rd at 6:00 p.m.
Gigantic sale: DVDs, CDs, books
Mark your calendar: the Friends of the Library will be having a Used Book, DVD, and CD Sale at the library on Friday, April 28, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, April 29th, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., in the Stedman Room. In order to prepare for the sale we are looking for donations of gently used books, DVD’s, and CD’s. Please, no textbooks or materials with dates like Almanacs or Encyclopedias.
Create Your Neighborhood Video
The Town of Colonie and Albany County are partnering in an effort to highlight our neighborhoods. Albany County Cares about our Communities is a campaign underway to showcase our wonderful neighborhoods. We are asking you to show your pride in your neighborhood and in the Town of Colonie by putting together a video. Help us share with visitors and other area residents what makes us special. Videos will air on Colonie TV and our Vimeo channel.
Videos should be three to five minutes long and in MP4 format. Questions and submissions can be sent to director@colonielibrary.org Videos can also be submitted to the library on DVD or zipdrive. The deadline for submissions is September 1.
— Joe Nash
Mar 22, 2017 0
Mar 16, 2017 0
Mar 04, 2017 0
Feb 25, 2017 0
Mar 29, 2017 0
Mar 29, 2017 0
Mar 29, 2017 0
Mar 22, 2017 0
7 hours ago
Ready to do that kitchen or bath remodel? Put the equity in your home to work for you with our variable rate Home Equity Line of Credit! ... See MoreSee Less
1 day ago
Here's Chunky waiting for his treat in the Kinderhook branch...what a sweet face! ... See MoreSee Less
Chunk😍
Scott if you worked here, you'd get to see this 😂
I love Chunk. Have not seen him in a long time.
Kinderhook Bank shared Troy Savings Bank Music Hall's video.
2 days ago
Troy Savings Bank Music Hall
We are so lucky to have friends like Kinderhook Bank who believe in community programming as much as we do! Thanks to Kinderhook, we have two excellent educational programs that we are able to offer FREE!
Do you have middle school or high school students, or are you an educator? Because we are still taking reservations for our free education program with Dave Douglas & Frank Woeste - DADA People on April 13 at 11am! Students will learn about the Dada movement that took place between the two World Wars, and about the music born out of that era!
Looking for something to do during the school vacation week? Join us on April 20 at 3pm as the gentlemen from Black Violin host a program and discuss their music, inspiration, and challenges as artists. This program will be open to the public, but we ask that you make reservations in advance.
To book your class or group for the special Dada People education event, or to reserve your spot for the Black Violin program, please call the box office at 518-273-0038. ... See MoreSee Less
5 days ago
Ready to do that kitchen or bath remodel? Put the equity in your home to work for you with our variable rate Home Equity Line of Credit! www.nubk.com/specials.htm ... See MoreSee Less
Kinderhook Bank shared Kinderhook Bank OK5k's post.
6 days ago
... See MoreSee Less
6 days ago
Our Greenport branch staff had a visitor last Friday who was looking pretty comfortable while his owner did his banking…meet Joel and his Shepherd, Kita. He must’ve had a few treats to behave so well! ... See MoreSee Less
Lots of press on the announcement of our intent to merge with Patriot Federal Bank! In case you missed the announcement, be sure to check out the details in our press release at www.snl.com/IRWebLinkX/news.aspx?iid=1032886 ... See MoreSee Less
Look at these handsome guys – Forrest on the left and Levi on the right! They stopped by to say Hi! to our staff in the East Greenbush branch last week. And yes, they get as many treats as they want! ... See MoreSee Less
Kinderhook Bank shared Troy Savings Bank Music Hall's video.
2 weeks ago
Check it out!
Troy Savings Bank Music Hall
Radically fusing hip-hop and pop with classical, these violin maestros are on a perception-changing mission. ... See MoreSee Less
2 weeks ago
Happy St. Patrick’s Day! ... See MoreSee Less