LETTER to the EDITOR: Stamp Out Hunger – Thank you

To The Editor,

This is a great big THANK YOU to the residents of the Town of Bethlehem for the tremendous response during the “Stamp Out Hunger” food drive which took place on May 13. The Delmar Post Office collected seven tons of food and the bulk of it was donated to the Bethlehem Food Pantry, which is located at Town Hall and sponsored by Bethlehem Senior Projects, Inc. We, at the food pantry are thankful to the households that gave the food, the Post Office that collected the food and to the Elsmere Volunteer Fire Department (under the leadership of John Murphy) who helped deliver the food from the Post Office to Town Hall. Also, thank you to the Hamagrael PTA, local Girl Scout troops, the BCHS Key Club, CBA students, Bethlehem Senior Services volunteers and other volunteers within the community for sorting, dating and shelving the food donations.

If anyone in the community would like more information about the Bethlehem Food Pantry, either how to access it or what to donate in the future, please do not hesitate to call 439-4955, extension 1176.

Sincerely,

Jane Sanders, LMSW

Secretary, Bethlehem Senior Projects, Inc.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

LinkedIn

Email

Google

WhatsApp



Related

Comment on this Story