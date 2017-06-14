LETTER to the EDITOR: Stamp Out Hunger – Thank you

Jun 14, 2017 Spotlight News Opinion, Your Opinion
To The Editor,
This is a great big THANK YOU to the residents of the Town of Bethlehem for the tremendous response during the “Stamp Out Hunger” food drive which took place on May 13. The Delmar Post Office collected seven tons of food and the bulk of it was donated to the Bethlehem Food Pantry, which is located at Town Hall and sponsored by Bethlehem Senior Projects, Inc. We, at the food pantry are thankful to the households that gave the food, the Post Office that collected the food and to the Elsmere Volunteer Fire Department (under the leadership of John Murphy) who helped deliver the food from the Post Office to Town Hall. Also, thank you to the Hamagrael PTA, local Girl Scout troops, the BCHS Key Club, CBA students, Bethlehem Senior Services volunteers and other volunteers within the community for sorting, dating and shelving the food donations.
If anyone in the community would like more information about the Bethlehem Food Pantry, either how to access it or what to donate in the future, please do not hesitate to call 439-4955, extension 1176.
Sincerely,
Jane Sanders, LMSW
Secretary, Bethlehem Senior Projects, Inc.
Jun 14, 2017 0
Jun 14, 2017 0
Jun 14, 2017 0
Jun 07, 2017 0
13 hours ago
Kinderhook Bank is proud to be a major sponsor of Chatham Summerfest again this year! Mark your calendar for Saturday, July 8th! Visit visitchathamny.com/chatham-summerfest/ for more details. ... See MoreSee Less
2 days ago
Enjoy the summer weather that has finally arrived by sharing cocktails and appetizers with your friends and neighbors on the Clubhouse patio next Friday, June 23th from 5PM - 7PM! ... See MoreSee Less
It has been changed to next Friday June 23
3 days ago
While everyone else was outside running or walking the OK5k this past Saturday in Kinderhook, Tucker was inside getting his share of treats from the staff! Good boy! ... See MoreSee Less
love that bank
Kinderhook Bank added 4 new photos — with Matt Wiseman.
4 days ago
Congratulations to Matt Wiseman, AVP & Branch Manager of our East Greenbush branch for graduating from the Capital Region Chamber Tech Valley Leadership program last week. The class was recognized for their work, skill development, and Ronald McDonald House renovation project on Friday, June 9th at the Desmond Hotel. Lots of hard work and dedication by all! ... See MoreSee Less
Congrats Matt!!
Way to go Matt!
Awesome! Congrats Matt!
Congratulations Matt What a great accomplishment!
Way to go matt!!! Congrats!
Nice job Matt. Congrats.
Daughters of Sarah Senior Community
4 days ago
This week we are so excited for our תּוּת שָֹדֶה (Strawberry) Festival. Look at these beautiful chocolate dipped strawberries that our residents made with Chef Paul. ... See MoreSee Less
Kinderhook Bank added 9 new photos.
6 days ago
OK5k! ... See MoreSee Less
1 week ago
(L-R) Liz Bukowski-Senior Personal Banker,Shoham Piorentino-AVP & Branch Manager, Laura Kennedy-Personal Banker and Tanyah Simmons-Personal Banker were at 197 Delaware Ave on Monday for a photo shoot with Denis Nally. The new branch is undergoing major interior renovations and we hope to have it open mid-Summer. Be on the lookout for more details coming soon! ... See MoreSee Less
Good luck ladies hugs n kisses
Awesome! Best of luck Shoham, Liz, Laura and Tanya!!!
Best of luck to a great team!
Awesome ladies!!!!
Super picture ladies congrats
My best to you girls. Mommie
👍👍👍
Kinderhook Bank shared Kinderhook Bank OK5k's post.
1 week ago
... See MoreSee Less
The Spinney at Van Dyke shared their event.
1 week ago
Don't forget to RSVP to this month's lunch with neighbors on June 21st at Emma Cleary's! A great time to connect with friends and neighbors in the community. E-mail VanDykeLeasing@TheSpinneyGroup.com or call (518) 689-0162 to let us know you'll be attending!
Lunch with Neighbors at Emma Cleary's
The Spinney at Van Dyke added an event.
1 week ago
Enjoy a lunch with neighbors and friends at Emma Cleary’s Café (located at 1926 New Scotland Road in Slingerlands). Please RSVP to VanDykeLeasing@TheSpinneyGroup.com by Friday, June 16th to be included in on the fun!
Lunch with Neighbors at Emma Cleary's