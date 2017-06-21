BETHLEHEM LIBRARY: Grow your own fun

Jun 21, 2017 Spotlight News Blogs, Community Blogs, Opinion
Don’t be surprised if you find yourself rooting for a bad hair day because when it comes to chia creatures – the crazier the better! Come to the library Thursday, June 29, and get started on your own chia creature with help from Master Gardener Charlie Brenner – care and feeding is on your own. The program for kids and families kicks off at 10 a.m. with a story. Sign up online at www.bethlehempubliclibrary.org or call (518) 439-9314. Each child must be registered individually.
Coffee & Cinema
Our free Coffee & Cinema summer film series for adults returns Friday, June 23, with the critically acclaimed “Hidden Figures” (20th Century Fox, PG, 127 min.) about three female African-American scientists who were behind one of NASA’s most significant successes. Showtime is at 10 a.m.
Subsequent films include “The Eagle Huntress” on June 30, “Lion” on July 7, “Dark Horse” on July 14, “Queen of Katwe” on July 21, and “A Dog’s Purpose” on July 28. The series continues through August with even more titles. Showtimes are at 10 a.m. and coffee, tea and light refreshments will be available. Travel the world through film in the comfort of the library’s Community Room and be back home by lunchtime! Flyers are available at the Information Desk, or check out the calendar at www.bethlehempubliclibrary.org for more information.
Sign up to Build a Better World
Summer Reading sign-up is in full swing, and readers of all ages are invited to Build a Better World. Reporting for prizes begins July 3. Sign up online atwww.bethlehempubliclibrary.org or in person, and check out upcoming programs on our website or in the latest version of the Footnotes newsletter. Preschoolers can join our brand-new Rubber Ducky club to get started on early literacy activities for the summer and beyond!
Coming soon
Don’t’ forget to mark your calendars for the return of Mini-Golf at the Library Sunday, July 9, from 1-5 p.m.! For one afternoon only, you can putt your way through the stacks and see the library in a whole new light.
— Kristen Roberts
Jun 14, 2017 0
May 31, 2017 0
May 24, 2017 0
May 17, 2017 0
Jun 21, 2017 0
Jun 21, 2017 0
Jun 21, 2017 0
Jun 21, 2017 0
Kinderhook Bank shared Albany Business Review's post.
3 hours ago
... See MoreSee Less
6 hours ago
Kinderhook Bank’s merger application with Patriot Federal Bank has been approved by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. For details visit our Investor Relations page at www.snl.com/IRWebLinkX/news.aspx?iid=1032886 ... See MoreSee Less
1 day ago
Check out the latest Albany Business Review article on Kinderhook Bank’s purchase of our new branch location in Delmar! www.bizjournals.com/albany/news/2017/06/16/why-these-banks-did-or-didnt-want-to-buy-former.html ... See MoreSee Less
Kinderhook Bank, Pioneer Bank, CAP COM Federal Credit Union execs on why they moved into old KeyBank branches - Albany Business ReviewAt least nine of the 30 branches that KeyBank put on the market have been sold or leased to other banks or credit unions.
Kinderhook Bank shared Columbia County Historical Society's post.
2 days ago
... See MoreSee Less
Columbia County Historical Society~ A Slide Show And Conversation by Peter Jung ~ Co-Hosted by Historic Hudson and the Columbia County HIstorical Society: "The Hudson River School (1825-1875)" ABOUT THE SPEAKER: ...
5 days ago
Kinderhook Bank is proud to be a major sponsor of Chatham Summerfest again this year! Mark your calendar for Saturday, July 8th! Visit visitchathamny.com/chatham-summerfest/ for more details. ... See MoreSee Less
6 days ago
Enjoy the summer weather that has finally arrived by sharing cocktails and appetizers with your friends and neighbors on the Clubhouse patio next Friday, June 23th from 5PM - 7PM! ... See MoreSee Less
It has been changed to next Friday June 23
1 week ago
While everyone else was outside running or walking the OK5k this past Saturday in Kinderhook, Tucker was inside getting his share of treats from the staff! Good boy! ... See MoreSee Less
love that bank
Kinderhook Bank added 4 new photos — with Matt Wiseman.
1 week ago
Congratulations to Matt Wiseman, AVP & Branch Manager of our East Greenbush branch for graduating from the Capital Region Chamber Tech Valley Leadership program last week. The class was recognized for their work, skill development, and Ronald McDonald House renovation project on Friday, June 9th at the Desmond Hotel. Lots of hard work and dedication by all! ... See MoreSee Less
Congrats Matt!!
Way to go Matt!
Awesome! Congrats Matt!
Congratulations Matt What a great accomplishment!
Way to go matt!!! Congrats!
Nice job Matt. Congrats.
Daughters of Sarah Senior Community
1 week ago
This week we are so excited for our תּוּת שָֹדֶה (Strawberry) Festival. Look at these beautiful chocolate dipped strawberries that our residents made with Chef Paul. ... See MoreSee Less
Kinderhook Bank added 9 new photos.
2 weeks ago
OK5k! ... See MoreSee Less