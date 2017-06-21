 

BETHLEHEM LIBRARY: Grow your own fun

Jun 21, 2017

BETHLEHEM LIBRARY: Grow your own fun

Don’t be surprised if you find yourself  rooting for a bad hair day because when it comes to chia creatures – the crazier the better! Come to the library Thursday, June 29, and get started on your own chia creature with help from Master Gardener Charlie Brenner – care and feeding is on your own. The program for kids and families kicks off at 10 a.m. with a story. Sign up online at www.bethlehempubliclibrary.org or call (518) 439-9314. Each child must be registered individually.

Coffee & Cinema

Our free Coffee & Cinema summer film series for adults returns Friday, June 23, with the critically acclaimed “Hidden Figures” (20th Century Fox, PG, 127 min.) about three female African-American scientists who were behind one of NASA’s most significant successes. Showtime is at 10 a.m.

Subsequent films include “The Eagle Huntress” on June 30, “Lion” on July 7, “Dark Horse” on July 14, “Queen of Katwe” on July 21, and “A Dog’s Purpose” on July 28. The series continues through August with even more titles. Showtimes are at 10 a.m. and coffee, tea and light refreshments will be available. Travel the world through film in the comfort of the library’s Community Room and be back home by lunchtime! Flyers are available at the Information Desk, or check out the calendar at www.bethlehempubliclibrary.org for more information.

Sign up to Build a Better World

Summer Reading sign-up is in full swing, and readers of all ages are invited to Build a Better World.  Reporting for prizes begins July 3. Sign up online atwww.bethlehempubliclibrary.org or in person, and check out upcoming programs on our website or in the latest version of the Footnotes newsletter. Preschoolers can join our brand-new Rubber Ducky club to get started on early literacy activities for the summer and beyond!

Coming soon

Don’t’ forget to mark your calendars for the return of Mini-Golf at the Library Sunday, July 9, from 1-5 p.m.! For one afternoon only, you can putt your way through the stacks and see the library in a whole new light.

— Kristen Roberts

