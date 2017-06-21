 

Latest News

Spotlight News is your source for Local News, Sports, Election Coverage, Albany, Schenectady, Saratoga, Troy, Capital District, Region, NY

LETTER to the EDITOR: Reconsider Clarksville sale

Jun 21, 2017 Opinion, Your Opinion

LETTER to the EDITOR: Reconsider Clarksville sale

To the Editor,

I believe that selling the Clarksville Elementary School is short-sighted and a waste of tax payer dollars, especially given the visible growth within our District, the inaccurate nature of enrollment projections, the debt incurred renovating the school in 2008-9 and the District’s recent multi-million budget surpluses.  I would prefer the District extend the Sheriff’s lease and sell/give the Sheriff two of the 12.4 acres upon which the school sits for him to build his facility (e.g., at the end of Olive St).

This District is using a “declining enrollment” narrative to justify the sale of Clarksville Elementary School even though they know the enrollment projections are inaccurate and ignore external factors such as current/proposed residential growth. The basic tenet of the Webster 1970 enrollment projection model is that future enrollment must look like past enrollment. Therefore, the model yields inaccurate results when enrollment isn’t stable. The authors of the model warn that it shouldn’t be used to project more than five years out into the future. At the June 7th Board meeting a former State Education Department employee who used these same models to project enrollment trends for the Department indicated that the results were no better than “guesses.”

We still owe almost $2 million in debt service on the school building from a $4 million capital improvement project at Clarksville Elementary School. According to the State Education Department, the “sale” of the building will decrease future state building aid an undetermined amount.  It seems to me that we spent a lot of money improving and expanding Clarksville just to sell it at a loss.

This agreement doesn’t give our district ANY option for review of our enrollment situation after the lease ends in three years, before the school property transfers to the Sheriff.  As a result, the district will have limited options when elementary school boundaries are re-drawn – which is soon because Slingerlands and Elsmere Elementary Schools are at/near capacity now and “flex zones” in these areas may be implemented.

BCSD residents should know that the District didn’t simply close Clarksville Elementary School in 2010 because of declining enrollment. The school was closed because we built a school we didn’t need (Eagle) based on inaccurate enrollment projection models and to fill a self-created budget gap (a first-ever predetermined tax levy of 2 percent set in August of that year!) for which we didn’t use the (illegal) excess money in our “unrestricted reserve fund” to close.

Currently, most of the suburban school districts are expanding elementary capacity due to suburban growth; growth is happening in our Towns too – look around you.  Recently, the Times Union reported that the population in the Town of Bethlehem is rising (5 percent since 2010; a 1.5 percent increase between 2015-2016).  BCSD is a high-performing school district that attracts families. We should make sure we have capacity without wasting taxpayer dollars.

Please get involved BCSD taxpayers and don’t let the District waste your tax dollars.

Respectfully yours,

Judy Abbott 

Clarksville

Comment on this Story

Related articles
More in this category

Like Spotlight on Facebook

Follow Spotlight Staff on Twitter

Local Facebook Feeds

 Click HERE for the Full Feed Page

The Spinney at Pond View

6 days ago

The Spinney at Pond View

Enjoy the summer weather that has finally arrived by sharing cocktails and appetizers with your friends and neighbors on the Clubhouse patio next Friday, June 23th from 5PM - 7PM! ... See MoreSee Less

Enjoy the summer weather that has finally arrived by sharing cocktails and appetizers with your friends and neighbors on the Clubhouse patio next Friday, June 23th from 5PM - 7PM!
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 1
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 1

Comment on Facebook

It has been changed to next Friday June 23

Kinderhook Bank

1 week ago

Kinderhook Bank

While everyone else was outside running or walking the OK5k this past Saturday in Kinderhook, Tucker was inside getting his share of treats from the staff! Good boy! ... See MoreSee Less

While everyone else was outside running or walking the OK5k this past Saturday in Kinderhook, Tucker was inside getting his share of treats from the staff! Good boy!
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 12
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 1

Comment on Facebook

love that bank

Kinderhook Bank added 4 new photos — with Matt Wiseman.

1 week ago

Kinderhook Bank

Congratulations to Matt Wiseman, AVP & Branch Manager of our East Greenbush branch for graduating from the Capital Region Chamber Tech Valley Leadership program last week. The class was recognized for their work, skill development, and Ronald McDonald House renovation project on Friday, June 9th at the Desmond Hotel. Lots of hard work and dedication by all! ... See MoreSee Less

Congratulations to Matt Wiseman, AVP & Branch Manager of our East Greenbush branch for graduating from the Capital Region Chamber Tech Valley Leadership program last week. The class was recognized for their work, skill development, and Ronald McDonald House renovation project on Friday, June 9th at the Desmond Hotel. Lots of hard work and dedication by all!
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 24
  • Shares: 4
  • Comments: 6

Comment on Facebook

Congrats Matt!!

Way to go Matt!

Awesome! Congrats Matt!

Congratulations Matt What a great accomplishment!

Way to go matt!!! Congrats!

Nice job Matt. Congrats.

+ View previous comments

Daughters of Sarah Senior Community

1 week ago

Daughters of Sarah Senior Community

This week we are so excited for our תּוּת שָֹדֶה (Strawberry) Festival. Look at these beautiful chocolate dipped strawberries that our residents made with Chef Paul. ... See MoreSee Less

This week we are so excited for our תּוּת שָֹדֶה (Strawberry) Festival. Look at these beautiful chocolate dipped strawberries that our residents made with Chef Paul.
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 3
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Kinderhook Bank added 9 new photos.

2 weeks ago

Kinderhook Bank

OK5k! ... See MoreSee Less

OK5k!
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 12
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Kinderhook Bank

2 weeks ago

Kinderhook Bank

(L-R) Liz Bukowski-Senior Personal Banker,Shoham Piorentino-AVP & Branch Manager, Laura Kennedy-Personal Banker and Tanyah Simmons-Personal Banker were at 197 Delaware Ave on Monday for a photo shoot with Denis Nally. The new branch is undergoing major interior renovations and we hope to have it open mid-Summer. Be on the lookout for more details coming soon! ... See MoreSee Less

(L-R) Liz Bukowski-Senior Personal Banker,Shoham Piorentino-AVP & Branch Manager, Laura Kennedy-Personal Banker and Tanyah Simmons-Personal Banker were at 197 Delaware Ave on Monday for a photo shoot with Denis Nally. The new branch is undergoing major interior renovations and we hope to have it open mid-Summer. Be on the lookout for more details coming soon!
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 21
  • Shares: 3
  • Comments: 7

Comment on Facebook

Good luck ladies hugs n kisses

Awesome! Best of luck Shoham, Liz, Laura and Tanya!!!

Best of luck to a great team!

Awesome ladies!!!!

Super picture ladies congrats

My best to you girls. Mommie

👍👍👍

+ View previous comments

View on Facebook

CONTENT MENU