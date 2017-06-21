Run for Christi: Thank you

Jun 21, 2017 Spotlight News Opinion, Your Opinion
Dear Editor,
On Friday night, June 2 nd the Helderberg-Hudson Rail Trail was a sea of pink as over 480 runners and walkers conquered the 5k route in a show of support for Christi and her family.
I want to take this opportunity to thank everyone who came and supported this cause. When our granddaughter Lauren, first told us that she chose to do a 5k road race for the VanRoyen family for her “Passion Project” in ELA at Farnsworth Middle School, we smiled and said, “good thought Lauren, but not possible in the time frame we have to plan such an enormous endeavor.” Her response was, “but that’s what you do all the time, raise money for people who need help”. She was right, that is what we do, so we took on the challenge along with Lauren and her parents
Colleen and Dave Conti and set the event in motion. “Run For Christi” then took on a life of its own with Joanna VanRoyen’s design of the boxing glove logo stating Keep Fighting “Never Hang Up Your Gloves” becoming our mission.
I want to take this opportunity to thank everyone who came forward to support this most worthy cause (Spotlight, May 17, 2017, pg.8). Without the numerous sponsors, volunteers as well as the Slingerlands Fire Department, Albany County Highway Department, Albany County Sheriff’s Department and participants who jointed Christi’s ‘Team’, this event would not have become a reality. Your encouragement and faith that this event would be successful is what kept all of us working tirelessly for the past 6 months. Because of this we were able to present Christi with a check for $15,000 on Friday evening. The best part of this, however, is that this will not be the total amount the family will receive to help them continue to “fight the good fight.” Donations are continuing to come in and we will make sure that every dollar raised, will be received by the VanRoyen family.
My request for everyone who received one of the PINK shirts, is to wear it as often as possible as a way to remind everyone that the ‘fight goes on every day’. “NEVER HANG UP YOUR GLOVES”. If anyone would still like to contribute to Christi’s cause, you can send a check to: Sharon Boehlke, 314 New Scotland South Road, Slingerlands, NY 12159. Please make checks payable to: Run For Christi.
Again, thank you all. Couldn’t have “run” it without you!!!
Sharon & Chet Boehlke
Proud Grandparents
