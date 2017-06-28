 

Latest News

Spotlight News is your source for Local News, Sports, Election Coverage, Albany, Schenectady, Saratoga, Troy, Capital District, Region, NY

LETTER to the EDITOR: Reader – Nepotism ‘odoriferous’

Jun 28, 2017 Opinion, Your Opinion

LETTER to the EDITOR: Reader – Nepotism ‘odoriferous’

Dear Mr. Franco,

I disagree entirely with your benign view of nepotism.

It’s highly unlikely that the official who appoints his/her relatives and friends is willing or able to objectively evaluate their suitability. The primary motives for such appointments have always been the accumulation of more power and wealth for themselves and their family and create support for their decisions. It also minimizes the likelihood of criticism or disloyalty. All types of payback may also be expected from the appointees, with a blind eye offered to their mistakes and ineptitude.

Nepotism has a justifiably odoriferous name since it usually leads to bad government and corruption, an outcome quite obvious right now at the highest level of government, as well as on many local levels.

To imply those who voted for this law are hypocrites is cynical and misguided; it also disregards eons of history.

We should applaud and encourage those who cast the supporting votes and take steps to ensure they will be successful next time this important issue is raised.

Lisa Barron

Loudonville

Comment on this Story

Related articles
More in this category

Like Spotlight on Facebook

Follow Spotlight Staff on Twitter

Local Facebook Feeds

 Click HERE for the Full Feed Page

Kinderhook Bank

2 hours ago

Kinderhook Bank

Shout out to our new FB fans this week...we really like you too! :) ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 0
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Kinderhook Bank

2 days ago

Kinderhook Bank

This cutie stopped by our downtown Albany branch to visit last week with our friends from Albany Distilling. Needless to say he got a few doggie treats! ... See MoreSee Less

This cutie stopped by our downtown Albany branch to visit last week with our friends from Albany Distilling. Needless to say he got a few doggie treats!
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 5
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Kinderhook Bank shared Kinderhook Bank OK5k's album.

2 days ago

Kinderhook Bank

... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 1
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Kinderhook Bank shared Troy Savings Bank Music Hall's photo.

6 days ago

Kinderhook Bank

We are thrilled to welcome back Kinderhook Bank as our Community Outreach Sponsor for the 2017-2018 season! We are so thankful to have this amazing support for our programs.
Stay tuned for our outreach and education announcements this season... you will NOT want to miss these opportunities! ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 2
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Kinderhook Bank

6 days ago

Kinderhook Bank

Stop by the Village Square in Kinderhook tonight for Food Truck Village night! Rain or shine from 5pm-9pm with great food and beverages, and live music! ... See MoreSee Less

Stop by the Village Square in Kinderhook tonight for Food Truck Village night! Rain or shine from 5pm-9pm with great food and beverages, and live music!
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 1
  • Shares: 1
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

View on Facebook

CONTENT MENU