LETTER to the EDITOR: Reader – Nepotism ‘odoriferous’

Jun 28, 2017 Spotlight News Opinion, Your Opinion
Dear Mr. Franco,
I disagree entirely with your benign view of nepotism.
It’s highly unlikely that the official who appoints his/her relatives and friends is willing or able to objectively evaluate their suitability. The primary motives for such appointments have always been the accumulation of more power and wealth for themselves and their family and create support for their decisions. It also minimizes the likelihood of criticism or disloyalty. All types of payback may also be expected from the appointees, with a blind eye offered to their mistakes and ineptitude.
Nepotism has a justifiably odoriferous name since it usually leads to bad government and corruption, an outcome quite obvious right now at the highest level of government, as well as on many local levels.
To imply those who voted for this law are hypocrites is cynical and misguided; it also disregards eons of history.
We should applaud and encourage those who cast the supporting votes and take steps to ensure they will be successful next time this important issue is raised.
Lisa Barron
Loudonville
Jun 20, 2017 0
May 26, 2017 0
May 11, 2017 0
Mar 07, 2017 0
Jun 21, 2017 0
Jun 21, 2017 0
Jun 21, 2017 0
Jun 21, 2017 0
2 hours ago
Shout out to our new FB fans this week...we really like you too! :) ... See MoreSee Less
17 hours ago
Kinderhook Bank is proud to once again, sponsor the Troy Savings Bank Music Hall Community Outreach programs for the 2017-2018 Season! For more information on upcoming events go to www.troymusichall.org ... See MoreSee Less
We are so appreciative of your support! Thanks for being a terrific partner and champion of the arts, and of education!
Kinderhook Bank shared Columbia County Fair's post.
1 day ago
... See MoreSee Less
2 days ago
This cutie stopped by our downtown Albany branch to visit last week with our friends from Albany Distilling. Needless to say he got a few doggie treats! ... See MoreSee Less
Kinderhook Bank shared Kinderhook Bank OK5k's album.
2 days ago
... See MoreSee Less
Kinderhook Bank shared Leadership Tech Valley's post.
4 days ago
... See MoreSee Less
Kinderhook Bank shared Troy Savings Bank Music Hall's photo.
6 days ago
We are thrilled to welcome back Kinderhook Bank as our Community Outreach Sponsor for the 2017-2018 season! We are so thankful to have this amazing support for our programs.
Stay tuned for our outreach and education announcements this season... you will NOT want to miss these opportunities! ... See MoreSee Less
6 days ago
Stop by the Village Square in Kinderhook tonight for Food Truck Village night! Rain or shine from 5pm-9pm with great food and beverages, and live music! ... See MoreSee Less
Kinderhook Bank shared Albany Business Review's post.
7 days ago
... See MoreSee Less
7 days ago
Kinderhook Bank’s merger application with Patriot Federal Bank has been approved by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. For details visit our Investor Relations page at www.snl.com/IRWebLinkX/news.aspx?iid=1032886 ... See MoreSee Less