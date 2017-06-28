LETTER to the EDITOR: Reader – Nepotism ‘odoriferous’

Dear Mr. Franco,

I disagree entirely with your benign view of nepotism.

It’s highly unlikely that the official who appoints his/her relatives and friends is willing or able to objectively evaluate their suitability. The primary motives for such appointments have always been the accumulation of more power and wealth for themselves and their family and create support for their decisions. It also minimizes the likelihood of criticism or disloyalty. All types of payback may also be expected from the appointees, with a blind eye offered to their mistakes and ineptitude.

Nepotism has a justifiably odoriferous name since it usually leads to bad government and corruption, an outcome quite obvious right now at the highest level of government, as well as on many local levels.

To imply those who voted for this law are hypocrites is cynical and misguided; it also disregards eons of history.

We should applaud and encourage those who cast the supporting votes and take steps to ensure they will be successful next time this important issue is raised.

Lisa Barron

Loudonville

