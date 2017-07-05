BETHLEHEM LIBRARY: Mini-golf and more

It’s almost here! Join us Sunday, July 9, from 1-5 p.m. for the biggest free community event of the summer – indoor mini-golf at the library! Rain or shine, it doesn’t matter, because you’ll be putting your way through the stacks INSIDE the library.

This all-ages event will also feature community coloring tables, storytimes, and popular storybook characters Biscuit and Pete the Cat. Keep score or just keep it casual; when there’s miniature golf at the library, everyone’s a winner!

Regular library services will be limited on the day of the event. This program is co-sponsored by the Friends of the Library.

Teens in grades 6-12 can enjoy their very own Mini-Golf Tournament the night before. On Saturday, July 8, from 6:30-8 p.m., there will be a teens-only after-hours competition for fun and prizes. Sign up and permission slip required. (Visit www.bethlehempubliclibrary.org or call 439-9314 to register.)

It’s showtime!

Who doesn’t want a little more drama in their life? Our very own teen volunteer drama troupe, AKA the Drama Llamas, will present a Puppet Show and Storybook Theatre for kids and families, Tuesday, July 11, from 4-4:30 p.m. Expect a super fun, interactive show from these talented teens. A second performance is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 17, from 4-4:30 p.m.

Enjoy some jazz at the library

Coming up next in our Evenings on the Green summer music series is The Jazz Connection on Wednesday, July 12, at 7 p.m. This six-piece ensemble will perform jazz standards, ballads and blues from the 1920s to the present. Evenings on the Green concerts are always free and appropriate for all ages. Concerts will move indoors if it rains.

Featuring Five Rivers

Our Friends at Five Rivers have been hard at work building a better world – recently unveiling their new eco-friendly visitors center, which includes a green roof, geothermal heating and cooling, in addition to many other environmentally sound design features.

The library is teaming up with these longtime environmental educators for a number of programs this summer – some of which will take place at Five Rivers.

First up is a program celebrating the master builders of nature – beavers. On Wednesday, July 12, from 10 a.m.-noon, you’re invited to meet us at Five Rivers to learn about all the ways beavers have an impact on the environment. The “Busy Beavers at Five Rivers” program is for kids and families.

— Kristen Roberts

