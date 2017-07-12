EDITORIAL: What do you want?

Jul 12, 2017 Michael Hallisey Opinion, Our Opinion
Neighborhoods change. Whether you live in the rural farmlands or urban city blocks. Neighbors change based on who wants to live there, and who wants to leave. Based on those two factors alone, you can’t do much about it.
Colonie and Bethlehem have both cultivated communities in which people look to move into. Award winning schools, outstanding town amenities, relatively low taxes, desirable real estate properties, and potential neighbors to share a cookout with. It’s why we all live here. It’s why people move here.
Development has been an oft-covered topic in this newspaper the past several years. Residential and mixed use complexes are popping up at every vacant corner. For long-time residents, the farmland and mature trees they grew accustom to seeing through their drives or walks through town, are disappearing. So, when a family farm is sold to make room for a housing development, we see letters bemoaning change.
Change is inevitable, and perhaps that is well understood. What’s at issue is the maturation of our hometown’s character. Speak to a baby boomer who grew up in this area, and they’ll recall taking part in the 4-H Club in high school. Ask a millennial from the same neighborhood, and they likely won’t comprehend the reference to the agriculturally-based youth organization. Many still associate these two towns as farming communities, though the farms are disappearing and the local Grange Hall fights desperately to find members. These memories are strong within us, because it is what we perceive to be the character of the neighborhood we grew to love.
However, most of us did not work on farms. We’ve attached ourselves to a romantic idea that allows us to live in the country while maintaining a five-minute commute to the city. When that idea is threatened, or fades before our eyes, complaints start to rush in. Those complaints, of late, have been to push our government officials to prevent over-development and preserve open space.
So, how do we do that?
We live in a country where we all cherish our rights as property owners. Infringe upon them, and there’s hell to pay. The undeveloped land we all see is owned by someone. That someone, or something, has a right to build or sell the land for profit — just like any of us homeowners.
You can’t ask a retiring farmer to just walk away from his land, when he has no one else to tend to it. Farming — outside the multi-million dollar factory farms — is a thankless and difficult job that demands a lot and pays little once taxes and costs take their cut. Farms are no longer a family heirloom. The land, once subdivided and bulldozed over, is what’s passed on to the next generation of a farming family.
The state Assembly introduced a bill that would allow communities like Bethlehem to levy a property transfer tax of up to 2 percent. That money would then go to a preservation fund that could be used by the town to buy land and preserve open space. Assuming such a tax was enforced on a property owner who just profited $200,000 on the sale of his home, that would be $4,000 paid to the town. Judging by some of the prices fixed on houses for sale, the town could receive three times as much based on a larger profit. Seems like a lot, and surprisingly, some of the people complaining about over-development are crying foul over the potential of a tax that would deter people from buying and selling homes.
It seemed that our elected officials were responding in kind to the demand for preserving our open spaces. Some people don’t see it as the right idea. We suppose that if you get two people into a room, complaining will ensue. That is human nature. But, you can’t pay your bills with words, and you can’t stop a bulldozer with complaints.
Michael Hallisey is Managing Editor of Spotlight Newspapers.
Jul 05, 2017 0
Jun 07, 2017 0
May 31, 2017 0
May 24, 2017 0
Jul 12, 2017 0
Jul 12, 2017 0
Jul 05, 2017 0
Jun 28, 2017 0
49 minutes ago
Even the threatening skys couldn’t keep the local business community away from the Columbia County Chamber 28th Annual golf event last Friday at Copake Country Club…the sun came out and it was a fun day thanks to all the Chamber staff for making it happen! (L-R: Nathan Winch, Ed Campanella, Josh Cukerstein) ... See MoreSee Less
The Spinney at Pond View shared Our Towne Magazine Rensco's photo.
21 hours ago
You read that right! Limited availability in our newest phase of construction. Come put a reservation down on a cottage before they're all gone!Only 25 more of the new cottages are still available! Plan your tour and find out what maintenance free living at The Spinney at Pond View is all about! ... See MoreSee Less
21 hours ago
We had a new furry friend stop by the Delmar branch last week just hanging out and chillin’…thanks for stopping by Archie! ... See MoreSee Less
Kinderhook Bank shared Lagonia's Restaurant's video.
2 days ago
Lagonia's Restaurant
Here it is!! 🎉 Thanks again to WNYT NewsChannel 13 for featuring Rob on Let's Eat yesterday morning.
For the text version of the recipe, visit bit.ly/2uJCUSI. ... See MoreSee Less
5 days ago
Last night's Event Coordinator Meet & Greet was a huge success! The gazebo will see many more wine and cheese events in it's future. Thank you for all that came out to meet Connie! ... See MoreSee Less
So sorry we missed it. Mike is in the hospital with pneumonia. Hopefully, we can make the next one!!!
When did this happen? How is he doing?
5 days ago
Kinderhook Bank is proud to be a sponsor of the Columbia County Fair coming August 30th through September 4th…check out the details and mark your calendar! www.columbiafair.com/index.php ... See MoreSee Less
The Spinney at Van Dyke added an event.
6 days ago
Join us Tuesday mornings at the Model Cottage. Bring your current read or favorite author to discuss and recommend.
Book Discussion Club
Cost: $27/person
Take a trip to the Theater Barn to enjoy the musical “Nunsense”. Called inspired madness, this wacky and outrageous musical takes place at a fundraiser put on by the Little Sisters of Hoboken to raise money to bury sisters that were accidentally poisoned by the convent cook, Sister Julia. The musical is guaranteed to lift your spirits!
Nunsense
Take a trip to the Theater Barn to enjoy the musical “Nunsense”. Called inspired madness, this wacky and outrageous musical takes place at a fundraiser put on by the Little Sisters of Hoboken to raise money to bury sisters that were accidentally poisoned by the convent cook, Sister Julia. The musical is guaranteed to lift your spirits! ... See MoreSee Less
Cost: $6/person
Enjoy a home cooked pancake breakfast in the Clubhouse!
Pancake Breakfast
Enjoy a home cooked pancake breakfast in the Clubhouse! ... See MoreSee Less
Cost: $4.75/person
Play a friendly game of mini golf with your neighbors and friends.
Mini Golf at FunPlex
Play a friendly game of mini golf with your neighbors and friends. ... See MoreSee Less