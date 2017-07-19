BETHLEHEM LIBRARY: Summer reading going strong

Summer Reading at the library is off to a great start! Sign-up continues apace among kids, teens and adults, and there’s still plenty of time to join the growing ranks of summer readers. Our librarians and teen volunteers are available in the Children’s Place to assist those new to the program, and participants can set goals and track their progress through our website. Adults can sign up online at bethlehempubliclibrary.beanstack.org and take part in a Bingo-inspired summer reading challenge. We’ve got great weekly prizes and goal prices, as well as some fantastic raffle collections for adults. Let’s Build a Better World together!

We’re also holding some exciting events in the coming week to support our Summer Reading Program.

Build something amazing out of fuse beads on Thursday, July 20, from 2-3 p.m. Ages 9 and up are invited to bring their imaginations and leave with some cool fuse bead art.

On Monday, July 24, our friends from Fiver Rivers will be at the library at 2:30 p.m. to show us how everyday actions can have a positive effect on the animals and environment around us. The “Five Rivers at the Library: You Can Make a Difference” program is for kids and families. That evening, teens are invited to “Breakout!” at 7 p.m., where they can use their code-breaking skills to open a locked box and save Summer Reading. Sign up online at www.bethlehempubliclibrary.org or call 439-9314.

On Tuesday, July 25, from 11 a.m.- noon, we’ll be hosting some of the Winterberry Farm animals at a traveling petting zoo at the library.

The following day, Wednesday, July 26, Dyer Switch will perform at the Evenings on the Green summer concert series. Enjoy some hard-driving traditional and original bluegrass and acoustic tunes beginning at 7 p.m.

Board of trustees 2017-18 officers

On Monday, July 12, the Bethlehem Public Library Board of Trustees selected the following officers for 2017-18: Mary Redmond, president; Mark Kissinger, vice president; Brian Sweeney, treasurer; and Joyce Becker, secretary. Lisa Scoons will continue to serve on the Upper Hudson Library System board.

At the same meeting, Mary Redmond was sworn in to her second five-year term on the board. Mary is a Delmar resident of 30 years and has served as a trustee since 2012 and president of the board since 2015. Her goals for the coming term include addressing much-needed building maintenance projects, such as the upcoming HVAC update, as well as working with staff to deliver quality programs and services to the community.

August meeting rescheduled

The board of trustees meeting originally scheduled for Monday, Aug. 14, has been rescheduled. The meeting will now take place Monday, Aug. 21, at 6 p.m. Board meetings are open to the public.

Summer hours reminder

During the summer, the library is closed on Sundays, with regular Sunday hours resuming in September. You can access the library catalog and other library services online anytime at www.bethlehempubliclibrary.org.

Other upcoming events

All events are free and take place at Bethlehem Public Library, 451 Delaware Ave., Delmar. For more details, call 439-9314 or visit bethlehempubliclibrary.org.

Friday, July 21



Story Walk at the Park



Meet at Elm Avenue Park to hear some stories and take a walk to exercise your mind and body. Gather at the head of the Fit Trail and wear appropriate footwear, 10 a.m. For kids and families.

Coffee and Cinema



Enjoy popular films geared toward adult audiences, 10 a.m. Today’s feature: “Queen of Katwe” (PG, 124 min, Disney). Coffee, tea and light refreshments will be available.

Summer Cinema



Bring a blanket or pillow; we’ll supply the popcorn as you watch “Ice Age: Collision Course” (PG, 94 min, 20th Century Fox), 2:30 p.m. For kids and families.

Monday, July 24



Kids Builder

Association



Take your building skills beyond Legos with the launch of a brand-new club that incorporates all of the library’s cool construction toys. Kids and families can let their imaginations run wild as they engineer fun and create fantastic structures using our Legos, Snap Circuits, 3D puzzles, blocks, Strawbees and K’nex, 10-11:30 a.m. For kids and families.

Daywriters



Spend an hour writing with the final half hour for optional sharing and feedback. Open to anyone interested in writing; all abilities, genres welcome, 1:30-3 p.m.

Tuesday, July 25



Book Buddies



Sign up to partner with a teen book buddy to practice your reading skills, 10-10:45 a.m. For grades K-5.



The Marshmallow Incident



Hear the story, then make marshmallow shooters and play some games, 2-2:45 p.m. Sign up online or call. For grades K-5.

Wednesday, July 26



Chalk It Up to Fun



Join us on the sidewalk for some chalk fun. Will move inside if it rains, 10 a.m. For kids and families.

Pokémon Goes to the Four Corners



Meet with your Pokémon Go app ready to play and get free wi-fi as you walk to the Four Corners looking for Pokémon. Adults must accompany children, 1:30-3:30 p.m. For kids and families.

Thursday, July 27



Book Buddies



Sign up to partner with a teen book buddy to practice your reading skills, 6-6:45 p.m. For grades K-5.

— Kristen Roberts

