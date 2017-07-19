EDITORIAL: Don’t desert Delaware

Delmar’s Four Corners continues to be the heart of Bethlehem, and Delaware Avenue it’s main thoroughfare. As it was at the turn of the last century, so it is today. But, both have been left relatively neglected compared to the timely upgrades observed as neighborhoods are continuously developed outside of Olde Delmar.

However, we’re now in the midst of seeing the hard work of the Delaware Avenue Improvement Group and the ideas shared by residents to update the look and accessibility of this town square. The $3.1 million dollar project focuses on improving sidewalks, new crosswalks, curbing and on-street parking. It also enhances the overall aesthetics with planting street trees and installing decorative lighting. When accompanied by the resounding success of the Albany County Rail Trail, this should prove to be the much deserving face lift residents have demanded for years.

But, with such changes come growing pains.

Detour signs and construction vehicles have been ever-present on the old Delaware Turnpike — in some cases, the infrastructure dates back to when it was once called that. That old turnpike continues to be a lifeline for local businesses, and the prospect of construction impeding traffic has worried owners. Those who go in business for themselves follow a dream of being his or her own boss, and following through with personal ideas on how to run a successful business. It’s a dream shared by many, but attempted by few. There are, of course, sacrifices to be made when you call yourself the boss. For one, there is no such thing as a day off. Vacations, often times, costs twice as much as your Everyday Joe. There’s the cost of the vacation, and the money lost from closing the shop. There is little joy to be had in a slow day at the office. One Delaware Avenue shop owner, looking at the construction equipment outside her window, asked for ideas on how to keep her business from losing what she estimated to be 40 percent of her income. That type of loss can sink a business.

The town has done a good job in informing residents and shop owners of potential delay. But, as we write this editorial, the potential has appeared to be far worse than what has been realized. Traffic continues to flow through both lanes of the Delaware. Once or twice, the traffic has been cut down to one lane. Nonetheless, people are able to access their favorite shops and restaurants.

You’ve long read the importance of supporting local business over that of big box stores or the internet. Money spent here, reports suggest, stays here. Your local shop owner tends to be your neighbor, and often shares the same concerns about the community as you do. Look at local banks who support blood drives, storefronts with collection jars for families in need and the donations gifted towards causes here in town. You don’t see that on Amazon.

We all wanted to see improvements in town, now, our local businesses need our help. Quiet their concerns and continue to frequent those beloved stores as often as you had in the past. For those of us who have not shopped locally, take the time to consider a purchase here instead of at Crossgates Mall. Or, stop in for a bite. The last thing we all want to see is beautiful sidewalks leading to empty retail windows.

