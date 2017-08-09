LETTER to the EDITOR: Don’t misrepresent committee endorsements

Aug 09, 2017 Spotlight News Opinion, Your Opinion
To the Editor,
“It was the intent of the committee to fill vacancies to make those two substitutions, and the petition filed by Harder and Morin is completely invalid. They’re trying to deprive the voters of their right to choose in the September 12 primary…” – Dan Coffey, The Spotlight July, 28 2017
The above is Dan Coffey’s comment to a lawsuit filed by Democrats Dan Morin and George Harder that sought to remove Coffey, candidate for Town Board, and Giles Wagoner, Candidate for Highway Supervisor, from the September Democratic Primary ballot. On Tuesday, Judge Michael Mackey ruled in favor of Morin and Harder, finding that certificates of substitution are invalid “because the members of the committee to fill vacancies neglected to execute the requisite affidavit.”
In essence, Judge Mackey ruled that failing to sign the documents is not a “technicality.” Although a strong advocate for ballot access, this particular ruling doesn’t get my “Irish up.” Here’s why.
On May 11, 2017, the Bethlehem Democratic Committee (BDC) met and endorsed candidates for Town offices; among them were Maureen Cunningham and Giles Wagoner for Town Board and Brent Meredith for Highway Superintendent. There have been no meetings of the BDC since.
However, a July 12th press release, authored by BDC Chairman Jeffrey Kuhn refers to Coffey and Wagoner as “endorsed” Democratic candidates. That statement was not true. The BDC-at large never endorsed Coffey for Town Board or Wagoner for Highway Superintendent. Instead, a “committee to fill vacancies” (BCD Chair Kuhn, First-Vice Chair Coffey and Second-Vice Chair Pam Skripak) selected these candidates.
This is not nitpicking. There is an important distinction between an endorsement by the 60-person BDC, and a candidate who is selected by three people. Further, this is not the first time Kuhn and Coffey have done end-run around’s or misrepresented a BDC position.
In 2014, without consulting the Committee, Kuhn, Coffey, and other members of the BDC leadership undertook a secret campaign to support hand-picked candidates for Committee seats in advance of the September primary. They published campaign literature, financed with Committee monies, in support of their candidates.
In 2015, again without first consulting the Committee, Kuhn and Coffey in a letter to Judge Kahn dated April 17, 2015 interjected the BDC as “Interveners” into the Albany County voter rights settlement, a matter of no business to the BDC. Legislative districting lines were, however, a matter of keen interest to Kuhn, who earlier announced he would be running for county legislature.
Voters do want choice at the ballot box. Bethlehem Democrats also want and expect clarity and honesty from the leadership of the Bethlehem Democratic Committee.
What’s next? Chairman Kuhn and the BDC leadership are now appealing Judge Mackey’s decision to the Appellate Division. We’ll see how that plays out.
Regardless of that decision, let two things be clear: Responsibility for the current fiasco rests squarely with Chairman Kuhn and the BDC leadership. And, the Bethlehem Democratic Committee-at large never endorsed the candidacies of Dan Coffey and Giles Wagoner.
— Sean Raleigh,
Member, Bethlehem Democratic Committee
Aug 09, 2017 0
Jul 12, 2017 0
Jun 28, 2017 0
Feb 23, 2017 0
Aug 09, 2017 0
Aug 08, 2017 0
Aug 02, 2017 0
Aug 02, 2017 0
Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA shared BIKE OLD DORP's event.
2 hours ago
No plans for Friday night? How about a casual, non-competitive ride every Friday! Need a bike? You can rent from one of our CDPHP Cycle Discover Schenectady
Friday Night Ride!
All riders also get $1 off their first draft thanks to the amazing people at Great Flats!
So come join us for a fun and casual ride around Schenectady, and stay if you can for some good beer.
As always, all BIKE OLD DORP rides are ride-at-your-own-risk. The safest way to ride is with a helmet and reflectors/lights. ... See MoreSee Less
ICYMI: Sales Office in Saratoga will be closed on the following dates:
August 10 – August 13 and August 31 – September 4
Below are other locations in Saratoga County to purchase fare products. You can also refill your Navigator online nav.cdta.org/efare.
Price Chopper
55 Railroad Place, Saratoga (Rolling Swipers, STAR Tickets, 10 Ride Tickets & 3-Day Passes)
115 Ballston Ave, Saratoga (Rolling Swipers, STAR Tickets, 10 Ride Tickets & 3-Day Passes)
Rt. 146 & Vischer Ferry Rd, Clifton Park (Rolling Swipers, STAR Tickets, 10 Ride Tickets, 3 Day Passes and NX Zone 1 Swiper)
3045 Rt 50, Saratoga Springs (Rolling Swipers, STAR Tickets, 10 Ride Tickets & 3-Day Passes)
15 Park Avenue, Clifton Park (Rolling Swipers, STAR Tickets, 10 Ride Tickets, 3 Day Passes and NX Zone 1 Swiper)
1 Kendall Way, Malta (Rolling Swipers, STAR Tickets, 10 Ride Tickets & 3-Day Passes) ... See MoreSee Less
1 day ago
It’s official! The new East Greenbush Girls Softball League (EGGSL) scoreboard is up and Kinderhook Bank is proud to once again, be the sponsor! Hoping for another great season coming up! Get more information at www.egsoftball.org ... See MoreSee Less
We want to hear from you! You can win prizes just by letting us know what you think. 2017ridersurveycdta.questionpro.com/ #freeSwag #NavCDTA ... See MoreSee Less
Employment Opportunities!
Do you have what it takes to wear CDTA blue? If so, we want you! We are currently looking for Bus Operators to join our team. For more information visit www.cdta.org/employment-opportunities ... See MoreSee Less
good steady work
@man
Manny Schoonmaker
Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA shared The Children's Museum at Saratoga's event.
4 days ago
If you are looking for something to do today, come check out our bus at the Maple Avenue Middle School.
Big Truck Day with The Children's Museum at Saratoga
Big Truck Day is one of our primary fundraisers that is held annually on the first Saturday in August. Proceeds allow the Museum to offer quality programs and learning opportunities for families throughout the community. The event features trucks of all shapes and sizes for children to tour, and tons of fun activities for the whole family!
This event will be held on 8/5 from 9am-1pm at Maple Avenue Middle School in Saratoga Springs, NY.
Further event details and ticket pricing will be posted in mid-June! We look forward to seeing you there! ... See MoreSee Less
Beth Blenis Hulbert, I think Reid would love this!
Ryan Moore
Daughters of Sarah Senior Community shared a Capital Region 2017 JCC Maccabi Games.
5 days ago
Hakhanasat orchim, hospitality to strangers, is one of the types of gemilut hasadim (acts of loving kindness), which are done across our campus every day. Next week the Capital Region will be partaking in this mitzvah (good deed) by hosting hundreds of teens for the Maccabi Games. The Maccabi Games are an Olympic-style sporting competition for Jewish teens ages 13 to 16, co-sponsored by the Jewish Community Center Association of North America. The kids will be making Rosh Hashanah gift bags for the Daughter of Sarah Nursing Center residents. We are so delighted and appreciative of this generosity. On behalf of our residents: Thank You!
Shabbat Shalom! ... See MoreSee Less
Capital Region 2017 JCC Maccabi GamesThe 2017 JCC Maccabi Games are coming to the Capital Region! Join us in helping prepare for this exciting event!
Thank you to everyone that responded to our questions about CDPHP Cycle! We will let participants know if they won next week. #Cycle518 ... See MoreSee Less
Question #2: Who do you want to ride your CDPHP Cycle bike with?
Answer here and you could be eligible to win great prizes! #Cycle518 ... See MoreSee Less
Yesss me and Samantha Legere ride our city bikes everywhere and all the time. The furthest we've gone so far is lock 8 but we have lots of plans to go further 😎
Sarah Elizabeth Rhoades is my bike partner in crime... we are so excited to bike to Price Chopper, Bruegger's, Jumpin' Jacks, and as far as possible down the bike path 😊😊
my kids!
My dad
My sister
My husband
Loey Rotchford I know she would be down for this if she happened to visit
It will be my husband Emdad
My dad works at cdta
My partner in crime Nowrin Chowdhury :)
I would like to ride with Thanh Nguyen. How can I add hubby to my founder fare social ap. I see invite to ride more than one bike, but I can't use my pin to add a second bike. Is there a how to event offered in Troy? Thanks!
Bill Perry Becky Kendall
Question #1: Where do you plan to ride on your first CDPHP Cycle bike ride?
Answer here and you could be eligible to win great prizes! #Cycle518 ... See MoreSee Less
From #TroySummerSquare to Lansingburgh bike trail, got strange out of hub charge notice. Gotta let us #enjoyTroy in all the neighborhoods, break out of downtown #TroyNY!
Saratoga!
Mall
My first bike ride was around Washington Park!
around Washington Park ...
Cross Gates Mall in Schenectady ny
To work and appointments
Schenectady by Schenectady County Community College
Saratoga! <3 <3 <3
Are the bikes tandem bikes?