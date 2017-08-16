BETHLEHEM LIBRARY: Take us with you!

How do you improve on a vacation? Bring the library along for the ride. We’ve got a lot of cool special collection items that can add excitement to your summer adventure. Our newest addition to the Library of Things is a solar charger that you can use to power up your cellphone when the only convenient energy source is the sun. We’ve also got portable Wi-Fi hotspots, which are perfect for road trips and will work anywhere you find the Sprint network. Check out a Chromebook for your laptop needs on the go, or load up one of our eReaders with your favorite summer reads. Borrow an Orion StarBlast telescopes and get a whole new perspective on the night sky, or check out one of the metal detectors (we have them for adults and kids) and turn your next beach outing into a treasure hunt. We’ve also got GoPro cameras and accessories so you can capture your summer YouTube moment, and fishing poles for all ages if you are looking for a more contemplative way to pass the time.

You’ll find these items and more on our special collections shelf behind the Information Desk.

Jam with us

We’re making music again with our friends from the Center for Disability Services. Join us Wednesday, Aug. 23, from 10:30-11:15 a.m. in the Community Room, where the library will be hosting an acoustic jam. Meet some new friends and listen to some great tunes. The Center for Disability Services provides opportunities and support for people with disabilities, and the goal of the musical gathering is to enhance their clients’ social circles. Future concerts in partnership with the Center for Disability Services are also in the works. Refreshments provided.

Save the date

Celebrate your summer reading success at our End of Summer Party Tuesday, Aug. 24, from 4-6 p.m. This year’s event highlights many of the wonderful community groups that help us build a better world! Meet their members, explore hands-on activities and get inspired. There will be face-painting, dancing, games, bubbles and more.

Fire station

storytimes

Come to a special storytime at the Selkirk Fire Station #2 at 301 Glenmont Road, Glenmont, every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. This is a joint program with the RCS Community Library. Each week will feature stories and songs with a librarian from one of our libraries. Fire station storytimes will continue this fall but at a new time.

Build a better world through sculpture

Educators from the Tang Teaching Museum will be dropping by on Tuesday, Aug. 22, for an art activity that ties in with our Summer Reading theme of “Build a Better World.” At 2 p.m., kids in grades 1 and up (tweens and teens are welcome.) are invited to explore some great art and create their own sculptural collage using world maps. Sign up online at www.bethlehempubliclibrary.org or call 518-439-9314 to register.

Other

upcoming events

All events are free and take place at Bethlehem Public Library, 451 Delaware Ave., Delmar. For more information, call 439-9314 or visit bethlehempubliclibrary.org.

Friday, Aug. 18

Coffee and Cinema

Enjoy popular films geared toward adult audiences, 10 a.m. Today’s feature: “Loving” (PG-13, 123 min, Focus Features). Coffee, tea and light refreshments will be available.

Summer Cinema

Bring a blanket or pillow; we’ll supply the popcorn as you watch “Charlotte’s Web” (G, 96 min, Paramount), 2:30 p.m. For kids and families.

Monday, Aug. 21

Kids Builder Association

Take your building skills beyond Legos with the launch of a brand-new club that incorporates all of the library’s cool construction toys. Kids and families can let their imaginations run wild as they engineer fun and create fantastic structures using our Legos, Snap Circuits, 3D puzzles, blocks, Strawbees and K’nex, 10-11:30 a.m. For kids and families.

Animal Lovers: Cat Days

Make blankets and toys for cats waiting for adoption at Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 2:30-4 p.m. For grades 6-12.

Tuesday, Aug. 22

Book Buddies

Sign up to partner with a teen book buddy to practice your reading skills, 10-10:45 a.m. For grades K-5.

— Kristen Roberts

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

LinkedIn

Email

Google

WhatsApp



Related

Comment on this Story