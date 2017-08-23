BETHLEHEM LIBRARY: Summer party

It’s been a busy summer building a better world through summer reading, and now it’s time to celebrate. Kids and families are invited to join us at the official summer reading finish line – the End of Summer Party on Thursday, Aug. 24, from 4 to 6 p.m.

It’s time to build on the momentum of your summer reading success with an event that highlights many of the wonderful community groups that help us Build a Better World. Meet their members, explore hands-on activities and get inspired. Joining us on the 24th will be our neighbors from Bethlehem Central elementary schools, the police department, Elsmere Fire Department, Bethlehem Children’s School, Capital District Child Care Council, Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, the Department of Public Works, Albany County Department of Health, Bethlehem Historical Association, American Red Cross, Friends of the Library, and the Parks and Recreation Department. There will be face-painting, dancing, games, bubbles and more!

It’s also a good time to catch up on some of the goal prizes you may have missed over the summer, although reporting will be open through the following week. There will be activities for teens, as well.

Our preschool members of the Rubber Ducky Club will have their very own End of Summer Party on Friday, Sept. 8, from 10-11 a.m. There will be lots of rubber ducky things to do like water races, bubbles and more. Children up to age 6 and their families are welcome. Rubber Ducky Club is a year-round program, and new members are always welcome. Sign up at bethlehempubliclibrary.beanstack.org.

You’re all winners in our book for taking up the challenge of our Summer Reading theme of Build a Better World!

Fermentation fun

Do you know kraut from kimchi? Get ready for a crash course in fermentation with Master Gardener Charlie Brenner on Wednesday, Aug. 30, at 7 p.m. Learn some simple ways to get started with this preservation technique at home, and don’t let your garden bounty go to waste. Sign up online at www.bethlehempubliclibrar.org<http://www.bethlehempubliclibrar.org> or call (518) 439-9314.

All events are free and take place at Bethlehem Public Library, 451 Delaware Ave., Delmar. For more information, call 439-9314 or visit bethlehempubliclibrary.org.

— Kristen Roberts

