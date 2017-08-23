LETTER to the EDITOR: Local throws hat in ring for County Leg

Editor, The Spotlight:

New Scotland and Bethlehem Dems will have a choice on September 12.

My name is Victoria Plotsky and I am running for Albany County Legislature to represent the 38th Legislative District.

Many of you have already met me going door to door collecting signatures for my name to appear on the primary ballot. I’ve lived in Albany County since 1992. I’m a 1995 graduate of Albany Law School and my husband, Bruce, and I have lived in Clarksville for ten years. We have the best friends and neighbors who truly care about and support each other through all that life brings. I love our community and want to give back by serving as our district’s voice at the Albany County Legislature.

I am running for office because I want to infuse new energy and ideas into our legislature. I believe reforms can be accomplished through an independent commission that implements a respectful redistricting plan. We need our legislative lines drawn impartially so we all have a fair voice in our government. I also support downsizing the

legislature and reducing county expenses, as well as a ban on neopotism/cronyism.

I will also work to protect our natural resources, which include clean drinking water, family farms, and open spaces. I believe sustainable economic development will ensure a high quality of life for future generations.

I believe that by working together to truly advocate for the wishes of our residents, we can change Albany County and its Legislature for the better.

I look forward to listening to your concerns and the issues that are most important to you.

— Victoria Plotsky

Clarksville

