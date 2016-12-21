 

Suburban Council boys basketball recap: Shen escapes with win against Bethlehem, while Mohonasen ends winless streak

Dec 21, 2016

Suburban Council boys basketball recap: Shen escapes with win against Bethlehem, while Mohonasen ends winless streak

The ranks of Suburban Council boys basketball teams with 3-2 league records grew Tuesday, Dec. 20, while the ranks of winless teams shrunk by one. Here’s what took place.

Shenendehowa 67, Bethlehem 59
Bethlehem (3-2 league, 3-2 overall) had a chance to pull off its biggest win of the season. The Eagles trailed Shen (5-0, 5-0) 56-54 with less than two minutes left in the fourth quarter before the Plainsmen closed the game on an 11-5 run. Luke Hicks netted 25 points, and Mike Pizziketti contributed 16 points for Shen, which remained one of two undefeated teams in the Suburban Council. Michael Ortale scored 17 points, and Hayden Thompson added 15 points for Bethlehem, which had its three-game winning streak snapped.

Guilderland 69, Shaker 67
Memo to Suburban Council teams: do NOT foul Michael Wine. The senior guard made 16 of his 18 free throws to finish with a game-high 24 points to lead Guilderland (3-2, 3-2) to the two-point road win. George Marinopoulos dropped four three-pointers on his way to a 14-point night for the Dutchmen. Sloan Seymour led Shaker (3-2, 3-2) with 22 points.

Christian Brothers Academy 49, Averill Park 36
A 21-12 fourth quarter run helped CBA (2-3, 2-4) earn its second straight win. Nick DeBrino led a balanced attack with 13 points, while Jordan King and Scott Trobridge each added 12 points. Noah Yearsley paced Averill Park (1-4, 2-4) with 14 points.

Colonie 40, Niskayuna 29
Colonie (3-2, 3-2) weathered its worst offensive night of the season to beat Niskayuna (2-3, 2-3). Only three Garnet Raiders reached the scoring column, but two of them — Brendan Mulson (20 points) and Isaiah Moll (16 points) — outscored the entire Niskayuna roster. Alex Ritzenhaler had eight points for the Silver Warriors.

Saratoga 76, Columbia 44
We’ll know a lot more about Saratoga (4-1, 4-1) after Wednesday’s showdown at Shen, but the Blue Streaks looked good against a weak Columbia squad. Adam Anderson poured in 21 points, AJ Lawton chipped in with 17 points and Brian Hart added 15 points for Saratoga. Matthew Morris had 12 points for Columbia (0-5, 0-6).

Schenectady 53, Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake 29
Even on an off-night, Schenectady (5-0, 5-0) had more than enough to handle Burnt Hills (0-5, 0-6) — thanks in large part to John Ryals, who led all scorers with 21 points. Joseph Petroski scored 15 points for Burnt Hills.

Troy 87, Ballston Spa 43
Troy (3-2, 4-2) started strong and finished strong against Ballston Spa (2-3, 2-3). The Flying Horses led 20-6 after the first quarter, and they outscored the Scotties 28-9 in the fourth quarter. Daniel Buie paced Troy with 27 points, while Zach Greenwalt led Ballston Spa with 10 points.

Mohonasen 54, Albany 50
After losing its first four games, Mohonasen (1-4, 1-4) broke into the win column in a big way with an upset over Albany (3-2, 3-3). Duncan Tallman netted 20 points for the Mighty Warriors, while Jacorey Nixon had 11 points for the Falcons.

Del Lanes owner charged with sending child porn, police say he knew victim

Associate editor/sports editor

