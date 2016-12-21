Suburban Council girls basketball recap: Bethlehem hands Shen its first loss, making Shaker and Columbia the final two undefeated teams

Dec 21, 2016 Rob Jonas High School Sports, Sports
There is one less undefeated Suburban Council girls basketball team, thanks to a big effort from Bethlehem. Here is a look at the action from Tuesday, Dec. 20.
Bethlehem 56, Shenendehowa 53
Down a key contributor after Maggie Kirby suffered a knee injury in the second quarter, Bethlehem (3-1 league, 3-1 overall) received several strong performances to hand Shen (4-1, 4-1) its first loss. Emily Wander scored 14 points, Julianna Okoniewski contributed 11 points and Molly Kirby hit a key three-pointer down the stretch to lift the Lady Eagles. Alex Tudor led a balanced Shen attack with 13 points.
Shaker 55, Guilderland 21
With Shen’s loss, Shaker (5-0, 5-0) became one of only two undefeated teams left in the Suburban Council with a one-sided win against Guilderland (1-3, 1-4). Sierra “CeCe” Mayo and Shyla Sanford each netted 18 points for the Blue Bison, who jumped out to a 20-3 lead in the first quarter. Olivia Baumann had 11 points for Guilderland. To view a photo gallery from this game, click here.
Colonie 38, Niskayuna 31
Niskayuna (1-4, 2-5) played Colonie tough throughout, but the Lady Raiders (2-3, 3-3) used a 16-7 fourth quarter to pull away for the seven-point win. Aliyah Wright scored 15 points for Colonie, which limited Niskayuna’s leading scorer, Olivia Owens, to nine points. Caroline Kelly also had nine points for the Silver Warriors.
Columbia 69, Saratoga 60
Columbia (5-0, 6-0) joined Shaker as one of the two remaining undefeated teams after fending off Saratoga (3-2, 3-2). Selena Lott poured in 19 points, and Morgan Matthews chipped in with 16 points for the Blue Devils, who built a 12-1 lead in the opening quarter. Dolly Cairns’ 20 points paced Saratoga.
Troy 50, Ballston Spa 30
Troy (4-1, 4-1) overcame a slow start to handle Ballston Spa (1-4, 2-5). Shalie Frierson had 15 points for the Flying Horses, who trailed 10-7 after one quarter. Jordan Hipwell netted 18 points for the Scotties.
Albany 59, Mohonasen 45
A 22-8 second quarter proved to be the difference for Albany (2-2, 3-3) in its victory over Mohonasen (1-4, 1-4). Bridget Whelan scored 21 points for the Falcons, while Saeeda Abdul-Aziz recorded 15 points for the Mighty Warriors.
Schenectady 46, Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake 38
Schenectady (1-4, 1-4) prevailed in this match-up of winless league teams, despite the fact that leading scorer NaSeyah Dix was limited to six points. Rather, it was Alexis Maye who led the way with 14 points for the Patriots. Avery Pollard netted 13 points, and Kiera Walsh added 12 points for Burnt Hills (0-4, 1-4).
