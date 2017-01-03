Section 2 boys swimming: Top three times entering second half of dual meet season

Jan 03, 2017 Rob Jonas High School Sports, Sports
As the Section 2 boys swimming and diving season enters 2017, here are the top three times in each of the events, as listed on Section2swim.com. (* denotes times meeting the state meet qualifying standard)
200-yard medley relay
1. Shenendehowa 1:39.37*
2. Ballston Spa 1:40.51*
3. Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake 1:40.91
200-yard freestyle
1. Bryce Henkel (Albany Academy) 1:47.46*
2. Adam Kogan (Shenendehowa) 1:47.61
3. Ian McElrath (Shaker) 1:47.75
200-yard individual medley
1. Joey Homan (Shenendehowa) 1:58.64*
2. Steven Yu (Shaker) 1:58.70*
3. Kaleb Hotaling (Shenendehowa) 1:59.54*
50-yard freestyle
1. Zac Zwijacz (Saratoga) 22.16*
2. Brendan Cartwright (Bethlehem) 22.24
3. Josh Tsai (Shenendehowa) 22.30
Diving
1. Nick Lydon (Shenendehowa) 345.80 points
2. Matt Parent (Glens Falls) 334.30 points
3. Ian Killane (Shenendehowa) 315.45 points
100-yard butterfly
1. Zac Zwijacz (Saratoga) 50.71*
2. Neil Horne (Niskayuna) 51.53*
3. Tucker Besch (Albany Academy) 52.29*
100-yard freestyle
1. Joseph Gravino (Guilderville) 48.54*
2. Josh Tsai (Shenendehowa) 48.62*
3. Zac Zwijacz (Saratoga) 48.64*
500-yard freestyle
1. Bryce Henkel (Albany Academy) 4:49.25*
2. George Enright (Shaker) 4:53.81
3. Adam Kogan (Shenendehowa) 4:56.65
200-yard freestyle relay
1. Shenendehowa 1:30.48
2. Albany Academy 1:30.89
3. Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake 1:31:57
100-yard backstroke
1. Neil Horne (Niskayuna) 52.50*
2. Zac Zwijacz (Saratoga) 52.70*
3. Connor Doyle (Bethlehem) 54.25*
100-yard breaststroke
1. Ryan Board (Burnt Hills) 59.49*
2. Steven Yu (Shaker) 59.51*
3. Tanner Damico (Ballston Spa) 1:00.89*
400-yard freestyle relay
1. Shenendehowa 3:15.89*
2. Shaker 3:16.92*
3. Albany Academy 3:19.09
Associate editor/sports editor
Dec 21, 2016 0
Dec 21, 2016 0
Dec 19, 2016 0
Dec 19, 2016 0
Dec 29, 2016 0
Dec 21, 2016 0
Dec 21, 2016 0
Dec 21, 2016 0
BETHLEHEM LIBRARY: Family establishes technology fund for library
www.spotlightnews.com/towns/bethlehem/2017/01/03/bethlehem-library-family-establishes-technology-... ... See MoreSee Less
BETHLEHEM LIBRARY: Family establishes technology fund for library
Bethlehem residents Joe and Naomi Storch are big believers in the way libraries like ours are in a unique position to provide equal access to new and useful technology. In 2015, their donation of $…
BCSD research teacher selected for exclusive NASA program
www.spotlightnews.com/towns/bethlehem/2017/01/03/bcsd-research-teacher-selected-for-exclusive-nas... ... See MoreSee Less
Katie Lynne Morton, Wade Prather and 2 others like this
Section 2 boys swimming: Top three times entering second half of dual meet season
www.spotlightnews.com/sports/2017/01/03/section-2-boys-swimming-top-three-times-entering-second-h... ... See MoreSee Less
Section 2 boys swimming: Top three times entering second half of dual meet season
As the Section 2 boys swimming and diving season enters 2017, here are the top three times in each of the events, as listed on Section2swim.com. (* denotes times meeting the state meet qualifying s…
Man tries to break into Colonie ATM with a sledgehammer
www.spotlightnews.com/news/2017/01/03/man-tries-to-break-into-colonie-atm-with-a-sledgehammer/ ... See MoreSee Less
Man tries to break into Colonie ATM with a sledgehammer
COLONIE – Police are asking the public’s help in identifying a man who twice tried to break into an ATM machine, once with a sledgehammer. Police received the first alarm from the ATM at the Citiz...
The Plimsouls and Lawn Sausages to rock Troy
www.spotlightnews.com/thespot/2017/01/03/the-plimsouls-and-lawn-sausages-to-rock-troy/ ... See MoreSee Less
A big shout out to Jonathan R, Jessica Marie A, Juan Luis P, Cierra B, Raven E and Victoria L for liking Kinderhook Bank…we really like you too! ... See MoreSee Less
Lauren May Youngstein likes this
TheSpot518.com shared Troy Savings Bank Music Hall's video.
Troy Savings Bank Music Hall
... See MoreSee Less
San Fermin, praised for their “epic and emotion-laden rock, with glorious and operatic vocals” (New Yorker), join the NOW Ensemble for an evening of fresh, ambitious music combining the elegance ...
TheSpot518.com shared The Plimsouls Re-Souled's event.
Troy, Jan.29th at 3pm. Don't let the Sunday without football get you down, come out and rock! Tickets available for $10 in advance at thespot518.com/tickets. $15 day of show. ... See MoreSee Less
The Plimsouls Re-Souled / Lawn Sausages at Troy, NY
The Hangar on the Hudson
The Plimsouls Re-Souled The Second Coming Original Plimsouls Guitarist Eddie Munoz leads an Off The Charts All Star band of SuperCool players bringing the Soul back into the Plimsouls songs that we a...
David Decker and The Plimsouls Re-Souled like this
TheSpot518.com with Sean Reid.
Comedy this Sunday. ... See MoreSee Less
www.spotlightnews.com/thespot/2016/12/29/food-embrace-the-frying-season/ ... See MoreSee Less
FOOD: Embrace the frying season
It may not be the healthiest way to eat but with the cold weather upon us and Hanukkah nearly here, the truth is, it’s frying season. May as well embrace it in a way that’s clean and won’t leave...
Nov 02, 2016
Apr 01, 2016
Apr 01, 2016
Nov 02, 2016
Dec 07, 2016