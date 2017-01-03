 

Latest News

Spotlightnews.com – Spotlight Newspapers, Local, News, Weather, Sports, Election Coverage, Albany, Schenectady, Saratoga, Troy, Capital District, Region, NY

Section 2 boys swimming: Top three times entering second half of dual meet season

Jan 03, 2017 High School Sports, Sports

Section 2 boys swimming: Top three times entering second half of dual meet season

As the Section 2 boys swimming and diving season enters 2017, here are the top three times in each of the events, as listed on Section2swim.com. (* denotes times meeting the state meet qualifying standard)

200-yard medley relay  
1. Shenendehowa                                          1:39.37*
2. Ballston Spa                                              1:40.51*
3. Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake                       1:40.91

200-yard freestyle  
1. Bryce Henkel (Albany Academy)          1:47.46*
2. Adam Kogan (Shenendehowa)              1:47.61
3. Ian McElrath (Shaker)                            1:47.75

200-yard individual medley  
1. Joey Homan (Shenendehowa)                1:58.64*
2. Steven Yu (Shaker)                                   1:58.70*
3. Kaleb Hotaling (Shenendehowa)            1:59.54*

50-yard freestyle  
1. Zac Zwijacz (Saratoga)                            22.16*
2. Brendan Cartwright (Bethlehem)          22.24
3. Josh Tsai (Shenendehowa)                     22.30

Diving  
1. Nick Lydon (Shenendehowa)                 345.80 points
2. Matt Parent (Glens Falls)                       334.30 points
3. Ian Killane (Shenendehowa)                   315.45 points

100-yard butterfly
1. Zac Zwijacz (Saratoga)                            50.71*
2. Neil Horne (Niskayuna)                          51.53*
3. Tucker Besch (Albany Academy)          52.29*

100-yard freestyle
1. Joseph Gravino (Guilderville)                48.54*
2. Josh Tsai (Shenendehowa)                     48.62*
3. Zac Zwijacz (Saratoga)                            48.64*

500-yard freestyle
1. Bryce Henkel (Albany Academy)          4:49.25*
2. George Enright (Shaker)                        4:53.81
3. Adam Kogan (Shenendehowa)               4:56.65

200-yard freestyle relay  
1. Shenendehowa                                          1:30.48
2. Albany Academy                                       1:30.89
3. Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake                       1:31:57

100-yard backstroke
1. Neil Horne (Niskayuna)                          52.50*
2. Zac Zwijacz (Saratoga)                            52.70*
3. Connor Doyle (Bethlehem)                     54.25*

100-yard breaststroke
1. Ryan Board (Burnt Hills)                        59.49*
2. Steven Yu (Shaker)                                  59.51*
3. Tanner Damico (Ballston Spa)               1:00.89*

400-yard freestyle relay  
1. Shenendehowa                                         3:15.89*
2. Shaker                                                       3:16.92*
3. Albany Academy                                      3:19.09

 

Comment on this Story

BCSD research teacher selected for exclusive NASA program

Associate editor/sports editor

Related articles
More in this category

Like Spotlight on Facebook

Follow Spotlight Staff on Twitter

Local Facebook Feeds

 Click HERE for the Full Feed Page

Kinderhook Bank

4 hours ago

Kinderhook Bank

A big shout out to Jonathan R, Jessica Marie A, Juan Luis P, Cierra B, Raven E and Victoria L for liking Kinderhook Bank…we really like you too! ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 1
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Lauren May Youngstein likes this

Comment on Facebook

TheSpot518.com

6 hours ago

TheSpot518.com

TheSpot518.com shared Troy Savings Bank Music Hall's video.

Troy Savings Bank Music Hall
... See MoreSee Less

San Fermin, praised for their “epic and emotion-laden rock, with glorious and operatic vocals” (New Yorker), join the NOW Ensemble for an evening of fresh, ambitious music combining the elegance ...

View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 1
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Troy Savings Bank Music Hall likes this

Comment on Facebook

TheSpot518.com

17 hours ago

TheSpot518.com

TheSpot518.com shared The Plimsouls Re-Souled's event.

Troy, Jan.29th at 3pm. Don't let the Sunday without football get you down, come out and rock! Tickets available for $10 in advance at thespot518.com/tickets. $15 day of show. ... See MoreSee Less

The Plimsouls Re-Souled / Lawn Sausages at Troy, NY

Jan 29, 3:00pm

The Hangar on the Hudson

The Plimsouls Re-Souled The Second Coming Original Plimsouls Guitarist Eddie Munoz leads an Off The Charts All Star band of SuperCool players bringing the Soul back into the Plimsouls songs that we a...

The Plimsouls Re-Souled / Lawn Sausages at Troy, NY
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 2
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 1

David Decker and The Plimsouls Re-Souled like this

Henry LingenfelderRickenbackers on parade!

2 weeks ago   ·  1
Avatar

Comment on Facebook

TheSpot518.com

17 hours ago

TheSpot518.com

TheSpot518.com with Sean Reid.

Comedy this Sunday. ... See MoreSee Less

Comedy this Sunday.
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 0
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

View on Facebook

MENU