 

Latest News

Spotlightnews.com – Spotlight Newspapers, Local, News, Weather, Sports, Election Coverage, Albany, Schenectady, Saratoga, Troy, Capital District, Region, NY

Boys swimming: Bethlehem ends Shaker’s winning streak in an impressive fashion

Jan 05, 2017 High School Sports, Sports

Boys swimming: Bethlehem ends Shaker’s winning streak in an impressive fashion

BETHLEHEM — Shaker’s nearly three-year dual meet winning streak ended when Bethlehem defeated the Blue Bison 105-79 Wednesday, Jan. 4.

The Eagles (5-1) took command with strong performances in the 100-yard freestyle, the 500-yard freestyle, the 200-yard freestyle relay and the 100-yard backstroke. Brendan Cartwright, who earlier won the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 22.78 seconds, took first place in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 50.01 seconds, while Richard Sweeney placed third with a time of 52.03 seconds. Juneau Wang then won the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:11.15, and the 200-yard freestyle relay of Sweeney, Cartwright, Jason Wu and Joey Chiarella finished first with a time of 1:34.43. Once Connor Doyle and Joe Beletti-Naccarato finished 1-2 in the 100-yard backstroke, Bethlehem’s lead grew insurmountable at 96-60.

Bethlehem’s 200-yard medley relay team of Beletti-Naccarato, Coyle, Chiarella and Cartwright started the meet with a victory in a time of 1:45.04, and John Moloney added a first-place finish in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:56.69. Chris Redmond took first place in the diving portion of the meet with a score of 273.90 points.

Steven Yu earned victories in the 200-yard individual medley and the 100-yard breaststroke for Shaker (3-1), which has won the last two Section 2 Division 1 team titles. John Fitzgerald added a win in the 100-yard butterfly, and he teamed up with Yu, George Enright and Ian McElrath to win the 400-yard freestyle relay.

Bethlehem stands a chance of winning the rest of its dual meets before Sectionals. The Eagles already swam against — and lost to — league-leading Shenendehowa. Their remaining schedule includes a struggling Schenectady team on Jan. 10, a home meet against Saratoga Springs — featuring Zac Zwijacz, one of Section 2’s top swimmers (see related story here) — on Jan. 17 and a visit to Niskayuna Jan. 26. As long as swimmers such as Wang, Beletti-Naccarato, Wu and Chiarella continue to add top-three finishes in their individual events to what Doyle and Cartwright do, Bethlehem should run the table.

Meanwhile, Shaker has a grueling schedule ahead of it with eight dual meets between now and Sectionals, which take place Feb. 16-18. Included in that stretch are meets against Ballston Spa (Jan. 10), Niskayuna (Jan. 17) and Shenendehowa (Jan. 26). Don’t be surprised if Shaker suffers a loss in one of those meets, especially the showdown against a deeply talented Shen squad in the Plainsmen’s pool.

Comment on this Story

Associate editor/sports editor

Related articles
More in this category

Like Spotlight on Facebook

Follow Spotlight Staff on Twitter

Local Facebook Feeds

 Click HERE for the Full Feed Page

TheSpot518.com

3 hours ago

TheSpot518.com

TheSpot518.com shared a post.

Did you see the article in this week's edition of TheSpot518.com? Get your tickets now at thespot518.com/tickets or at The Ale house in Troy or The River Street Beat Shop in Troy. Only $10 in advance. $15 day of show. ... See MoreSee Less

The Plimsouls Re-Souled / Lawn Sausages at Troy, NY

Jan 29, 3:00pm

The Hangar on the Hudson

The Plimsouls Re-Souled The Second Coming Original Plimsouls Guitarist Eddie Munoz leads an Off The Charts All Star band of SuperCool players bringing the Soul back into the Plimsouls songs that we a...

The Plimsouls Re-Souled / Lawn Sausages at Troy, NY
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 0
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 1

Henry LingenfelderRickenbackers on parade!

2 weeks ago   ·  1
Avatar

Comment on Facebook

View on Facebook

MENU