Jan 05, 2017 High School Sports, Sports

Voorheesville’s Ryan Daly and Patrick Foley make Class C All-State football team

Voorheesville quarterback Ryan Daly was one of three Blackbirds who earned All-State honors from the New York State Sportswriters Association Wednesday, Jan. 4. Spotlight file photo

Voorheesville quarterback Ryan Daly and lineman Patrick Foley both made the second team offensive unit in the New York State Sportswriters Association’s Class C All-State football awards list when it was released Wednesday, Jan. 4.

Daly and Foley were joined by Hoosic Valley tailback Tom Madigan, Stillwater lineman Ezra Echeandia and Mechanicville kicker Jake LaFountain on the second team offensive unit. Greenwich linebacker Brandon Wilbur and Hoosic Valley defensive back Isaac Sanchez were selected to the second team defensive unit.

Voorheesville lineman Ethan Richardson was named to the third team offensive unit, along with Holy Trinity’s Liam Maloney. Third team defensive unit honors went to Mechanicville lineman Spencer Morgan, Holy Trinity linebacker David Quell and Chatham defensive back Noah Summers.

Greenwich’s Cole Burgess was named a first team offensive player, while Coxsackie-Athens’ Jayden Couette and Mechanicville’s Dan Hayner were chosen as first team defensive players.

Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk’s Steve Kross was one of 14 Section 2 Class B players who earned All-State honors. Kross was named to the fifth team defense, along with Hudson’s Devin Kipp and Glens Falls’ Kyle Vachon.

State champion Glens Falls had seven players receive all-state honors, including wide receiver Andrew Murphy, who was named co-Player of the Year with Chenango Forks running back L.J. Watson. Quarterback Joseph Girard III and tailback Aaron Simpson were named to the first team, along with defensive lineman Lucas Sanders. Lineman Tony Green (third team offense) and placekicker Andrew Stamatel (fifth team offense) also received all-state honors.

For a complete list of the class B, C and D All-State teams, visit www.roadtosyracuse.com.

Associate editor/sports editor

