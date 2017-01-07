Jan 07, 2017 Jim Franco Galleries, High School Sports, Sports, The Spot
COLONIE – Shen (7-0, 1-0) proved too much for CBA on Friday, Jan. 6, winning a non-league match-up on the road, 57-42.
The Brothers (4-6, 0-2) only scored five in the first quarter, falling behind by 15 after eight minutes of play. The Shen lead was cut to 11 at the half but grew to 20 at the end of three quarters.
The Brothers were able to pull within 13 with 2:24 left in the game but could get no closer as the Plainsmen hit clutch free throws to keep the Brothers at arms length.
Shen’s Jaia Benson led all scorers with 18 points while his teammate Mike Pizziketti had 13. Standout Luke Hicks had 10 points, including going six for six from the line in the fourth quarter.
Sophomore Jordan King and Junior Pryce Wasula led the Brothers with 10 each, while senior Scott Trobridge chipped in nine. Peter O’Toole had seven, Andrew Signor had four and Nick DeBrino had a basket to round out scoring for the Brothers.
For Shen, Evan McMahon had six points, Chris Hulbert had five, Dan Beyer had three and TJ Sangare chipped in a basket.
CBA travels to Shaker on Tuesday, Jan. 10, while Shen is at home against Schenectady.
Click on one of the photos to view a full size version of the rest.
Dec 02, 2016 0
Nov 16, 2016 0
Jul 27, 2016 Comments Off on Capital District Fusion wins Road to Orlando World Series 16U softball title
Jan 05, 2017 0
Jan 05, 2017 0
Jan 05, 2017 0
Jan 05, 2017 0
COLONIE – Shen (7-0, 1-0) proved too much for CBA on Friday, Jan. 6, winning a non-league match-up on the road, 57-42. The Brothers (4-6, 0-2) only scored five in the first quarter, falling behind by 15 after eight minutes of play. The Shen lead was cut to 11 at the half but grew to 20 at the end of three quarters.
Christian Brothers Academy (Albany, NY), Shenendehowa Central School District
www.spotlightnews.com/sports/2017/01/07/spotted-shen-too-much-for-cba-winning-on-the-road-57-42/ ... See MoreSee Less
COLONIE – Shen (7-0, 1-0) proved too much for CBA on Friday, Jan. 6, winning a non-league match-up on the road, 57-42. The Brothers (4-6, 0-2) only scored five in the first quarter, falling behind by 15 after eight minutes of play. The Shen lead was cut to 11 at the half but grew to 20 at the end of three quarters.
Shenendehowa Central School District, Christian Brothers Academy (Albany, NY)
www.spotlightnews.com/sports/2017/01/07/spotted-shen-too-much-for-cba-winning-on-the-road-57-42/ ... See MoreSee Less
DJ TWO FIFTY 518 Sean Reid - on the road with Big Daddy Kane
KOOL G RAP ... See MoreSee Less
Colonie Senior Services donates bus to Guilderland Department of Senior Services
www.spotlightnews.com/capital-district-senior-spotlight/2017/01/07/colonie-senior-services-donate... ... See MoreSee Less
Colonie Senior Services donates bus to Guilderland Department of Senior Services
On Dec. 6, 2016, the Town of Guilderland’s Department of Senior Services took possession of a 2008 10-passenger bus that was donated by Colonie Senior Service Centers, Inc (CSSC). Pictured ab…
Terri Pelton likes this
TheSpot518.com shared Enigma.co's event. ... See MoreSee Less
First Friday January 6th Works by Leg, Dj Lauren Daknis
Enigma.co
Please Join us for our First, 1ST Friday here at Enigma.Co this Friday January 6th! This month we will be featuring work By Alexander C Johnson-Leg, as well has having live music dj'd by Lauren Dakn...
TheSpot518.com shared The Wheel's event. ... See MoreSee Less
The Wheel at the Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
Dinosaur BBQ Troy, NY
The Wheel (Grateful Dead and Beyond) is excited to be playing the Dino BBQ in Troy for our first time! This will be epic. Come have dinner, settle back or get up on your feet and dance. We're looking ...
TheSpot518.com shared a post.
Tonight at The Rustic Barn ... See MoreSee Less
Average Bear
Rustic Barn Pub
Jam Band
Jody Brenenstuhl likes this
TheSpot518.com shared Repeat Offender's event. ... See MoreSee Less
Repeat Offender...offending Troy
Come hang with the boys in Troy... $5 cover...come check out one of the capital districts hottest up and coming party bands!!!!!
BCSD elementary school students show off tech savvy, showcase educational impact of technology in learning
www.spotlightnews.com/towns/bethlehem/2017/01/06/bcsd-elementary-school-students-show-off-tech-sa... ... See MoreSee Less
BCSD elementary school students show off tech savvy, showcase educational impact of technology in learning
At the Jan. 4 Board of Education meeting, K-5 Administrator for Instructional Technology Laurel Jones was joined by Slingerlands fifth grade teachers and some of their students to showcase the effe…
Lynne Grant likes this
COLONIE — Police are investigating a bank robbery that occurred at the TD Bank at 1256 Central Ave. According to police, on Friday, Jan. 6, a man entered the bank and handed a note to the teller demanding money. No weapon was displayed or observed at the time of the robbery, said police, but the teller was led to believe that the suspect was armed with a gun.
Colonie Police Department
www.spotlightnews.com/towns/colonie/2017/01/06/police-investigating-robbery-of-colonie-bank/ ... See MoreSee Less
Police investigating robbery of Colonie bank
COLONIE — Police are investigating a bank robbery that occurred at the TD Bank at 1256 Central Ave. According to police, on Friday, Jan. 6, a man entered the bank and handed a note to the teller de...
Spotlight Newspapers and Lynne Grant like this
Nov 02, 2016
Apr 01, 2016
Apr 01, 2016
Nov 02, 2016
Jan 06, 2017
Dec 07, 2016