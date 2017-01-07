 

SPOTTED: Shen too much for CBA, winning on the road 57-42

Jan 07, 2017

COLONIE – Shen (7-0, 1-0) proved too much for CBA on Friday, Jan. 6, winning a non-league match-up on the road, 57-42.

The Brothers (4-6, 0-2) only scored five in the first quarter, falling behind by 15 after eight minutes of play. The Shen lead was cut to 11 at the half but grew to 20 at the end of three quarters.

The Brothers were able to pull within 13 with 2:24 left in the game but could get no closer as the Plainsmen hit clutch free throws to keep the Brothers at arms length.

Shen’s Jaia Benson led all scorers with 18 points while his teammate Mike Pizziketti had 13. Standout Luke Hicks had 10 points, including going six for six from the line in the fourth quarter.

Sophomore Jordan King and Junior Pryce Wasula led the Brothers with 10 each, while senior Scott Trobridge chipped in nine. Peter O’Toole had seven, Andrew Signor had four and Nick DeBrino had a basket to round out scoring for the Brothers.

For Shen, Evan McMahon had six points, Chris Hulbert had five, Dan Beyer had three and TJ Sangare chipped in a basket.

CBA travels to Shaker on Tuesday, Jan. 10, while Shen is at home against Schenectady.  

